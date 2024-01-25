The 14-6 (5-4, Pac-12) Runnin’ Utes lost soundly to the Washington State Cougars on Thursday night, 79-57. It was a game that tested Utah’s depth and the bench wasn’t up to the challenge.

Not much help for Carlson, Keita, and Madsen

Once again, Branden Carlson, Game Madsen, and Keba Keita came through. The only problem? Once Deivon Smith went down with his injury, the rest of the supporting cast struggled.

Those three combined to go 19-37 from the field, while the others went 6-22 and 0-9 from three-point range. Despite Carlson going for 20, Madsen for 14, and Keita for 10 points, you can’t win a game when the rest of the team combined for only 13 points.





Eight straight ain’t great

The Utes are 0-4 on the road this season for Pac-12 play. To make matters worse, they lost their last four of the 2022-23 season, as well. The steady handed Rollie Worster has missed the last three of those games. Lovering missed the last two and was injured halfway through the Arizona game. The replacements in the starting lineup — Keba Keita and Smith — have both filled perfectly with Smith even tallying a triple-double and just missing one more.

Then, against the Cougars, Smith went down playing only 12 minutes. Once that happened, Utah’s patchwork guard lineup could only keep it close for so long. The Utes are already playing the season with one less scholarship player after choosing not to fill the last spot. If Smith and Worster can’t go against Washington, Utah will have to make due with a struggling Hunter Erickson and walkon Jayden Teat.

With a less than ideal situation staring them in the face, it’s very likely that Gabe Madsen becomes the primary ball handler, as the Utes look to stop their Pac-12 road slide.





Craig Smith’s job is safe

Despite the signs of obvious improvement, there’s a segment of the Utah fanbase that is growing restless. Craig Smith is 42-41 as Utah’s Head Coach. He’s 19-30 in conference play. No that’s not good enough at a school like Utah, but fans need to remember he took a program over that was in shambles.

The Utah administration likes Smith and they are happy with his progress. He’s also still building up the depth and he can’t control injuries. Nearly every loss Utah has had this season, they were missing at least one significant player. They were also close to an NCAA berth last season before the wheels flew off due to multiple injuries.

No Utah coach will ever have an undeserved mile long leash that Larry Krystkowiak had, but Smith isn’t close to the end of his leash yet.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will finish their Washington road swing with an 8 PM matchup on Saturday against the Washington Huskies. The Huskies have lost three of their last four, but the Utes desperately need to get some of their starters back healthy. Forward Keion Brooks leads the way for Washington averaging 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.