The Runnin’ Utes visited Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night to take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins. Utah was looking for their second Top 10 win of the 2022-23 season, but for most of the game the outcome was never really in doubt as UCLA ran away with a 68-59 victory.





Here are the takeaways from the loss:





No Branden Carlson, plenty of problems

The Utes star center was ruled out of the game just before tipoff with an illness and the Bruins took full advantage of his absence. Lazar Stefanovic started in Carlson’s place, sacrificing five inches in size to a physical UCLA team.





UCLA outrebounded the Utes 40-26, with no one on Utah recording more than four rebounds. The Bruins beat Utah 38-16 on points in the paint and 21-4 on second chance points.





Utah freshman enforcer Keba Keita should have had the perfect opportunity to step up without Carlson in the lineup, but he only got in for just under 15 minutes, went 0-1 from the field and had three rebounds.





As big of a struggle that was, it’s the next takeaway that the Utes need to solve fast…





Utah no answer against full-court press





When it comes to ball handlers, Utah is slow and not athletic enough. It’s a glaring area that they need to improve going forward. The obvious stats don’t tell the whole story. Utah committed 16 turnovers to UCLA’s 12. UCLA held a five point advantage on points off of turnovers.





The Bruins had Utah frazzled and panicking, rushing them into bad shots and turnovers all night. It’s the same thing that happened against Oregon and it’s the same thing that happened in their loss to San Houston State.





The recipe suddenly seems simple; apply full-court pressure and beat the Utes.





The cold shooting continues

Over the last two games, Utah has shot 35.7% and 36.7% from the field. They’ve hit a total of 9-40 three-point attempts in those two games. Both games they’ve also been below 70% on free-throws.





Rollie Worster was the only Ute in double-figures with 12 points. Stefanovic chipped in nine, but it took him 10 shots to do so. No other Yte scored more than six. The Bruins had three players in double-figures and two more that just came short.





Even having a healthy Branden Carlson, wouldn’t have changed the outcome to the game.





Up next

The Utes finish off their Southern California road trip with a matchup against USC on Saturday at 8:30 PM. The Trojans are 12-5 and coming off of a win over Colorado, after losing a 2-point heartbreaker to UCLA last week.



