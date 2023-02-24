



The Runnin’ Utes are on the homestretch of the regular season as they faced a tough battle against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Thursday night. After finding themselves in a hole early on, the Utes fought back in the second half, only to come up short in the end. Despite their rally, Utah fell to the Bruins, 78-71.

First half struggles

Utah would start the first half slow, struggling offensively and the Bruins offense capitalized off of it, shooting 61.2 percent from the field and hitting 4-5 three-pointers. The Utes would shoot 33 percent and go 0-10 from beyond the arc, ending the first half trailing 43-31.

Adding to Utah’s issues, their leader, Branden Carlson, struggled in the first half as well. Carlson went 1-8 from the field and 0-4 from three-point range.

Jaime Jaquez led the Bruins with 23 points and eight rebounds while Tyger Campbell added another 18 points and hit 3-4 three-pointers.





Saunders Jr. sparked Utah’s rally

Without Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster, Utah is without a huge chunk of their offense. While Utah continues to adjust without key players, Will Exacte Jr. had his first career start to replace Worster. In the first half, the Utes struggled mightily as they hit only 11-33 from the field and 0-10 from beyond the arc.

Enter Mike Saunders Jr.

The Cincinnati transfer came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points on 10-17 shooting and helped ignite a spark for the Utes to rally in the second half. 19 of Saunders’ points came in the second half.

The Utes hit 6-11 three-pointers and held the Bruins without a field goal for 6 minutes in the second half. Utah would cut the lead to 62-59 that included two huge blocks by Branden Carlson and Keba Keita. But Jaime Jaquez Jr. held off the Utes by making key plays down the stretch — 17 of his 23 points came in the second half.

The reason Saunders Jr. has struggled to get consistent minutes all season has been his defense, and he made the most of the opportunity to enter the game. Suddenly, it doesn’t look as daunting of a task as it did for the Utes if Worster is out an extended period of time.





Small issues piled up

Utah would out score the Bruins 40-35 in the second half, but the first half issues made a comeback a difficult challenge. The Bruins would score 15 fast break points to Utah’s six and 14 to 4 points off turnovers.

Carlson and Saunders were the only Utes that hit double digits. Carlson ended the night with 14 but almost half of his points came from the free throw line hitting 5-7, 4-14 from the field, and just 1-6 from 3-point range.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will wrap up their final home game for the 2022-23 season on Saturday against USC. The game will be on ESPNU at 6 PM MST. They’ll then have a week off to get rested and healed before closing out their regular season at Colorado.



