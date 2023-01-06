



The Runnin’ Utes hosted the Oregon State Beavers in the Huntsman Center for their first game of 2023.

Utah led by as many as 19 points, never allowing the Beavers to get the lead. Craig Smith’s squad is now 5-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since the 2004-05 season, beating the Beavers 79-60.

Here are the takeaways:





Utes controlled the game from the start to finish

Utah led from the very beginning, shutting down the Beavers in the paint and forcing them to rely on shots from the perimeter.

Within minutes of the second half, Oregon State would hit three three-pointers on consecutive possessions cutting the Utes comfortable lead to one, but Branden Carlson would be fouled on a layup extending the lead to 46-43. That would be the closest the Beavers would get the rest of the way, as the Utes ran away with it convincingly.

Oregon State finished the game shooting 24-60 for 40 percent from the field and 8-20 from the three point line. The Utes finished shooting 27-57 for 47.4 percent from the field, and hitting 8-22 three pointers. Free throws are what

allowed Utah to pull away, as they shot 15 more than the Beavers for a +14 point differential on makes.





Utes were relentless on defense

Within the first four minutes of the game the Utes had forced five turnovers. Those turnovers would lead to a 7-0 run and an early 15-6 lead.

Utes would finish the night forcing the Beavers to turn the ball over 12 times and total four blocks in their win. Those turnovers would lead to 11 Utah points, as the Beavers only scored five on Utah’s turnovers. Utah also led 9-3 in fast break points.





Carlson led the way by tying career high

On the night, Carlson increased his season stat line to averaging 16.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds. He tied his career high with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists. He went 2-4 from three-point range as well. Carlson also took an alley-oop from Riley Worster to fire up the crowd.

Just behind Carlson, Marco Anthony finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Gabe Madsen had 13 points overall and three crucial steals in the first half that led to a 42-34 lead over the Beavers. Lazar Stefanovic also had 13 on in the victory.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will be back in the Huntsman Saturday night as they face the 8-8 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks are coming off of a 27 point loss to Colorado.



