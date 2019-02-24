Battling a hot Washington State squad, the Runnin’ Utes were without star freshman Timmy Allen for the second game in a row, but overcame a slow start behind the hot shooting of Sedrick Barefiled, Parker Van Dyke, and Donnie Tillman, to win 92-79. The win gets Utah back on track after their recent two game losing streak, as they’re aiming for a first round Pac-12 bye.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





The continued slow starts by Utah are nerve-wracking, but they're winning

It’s tough to get frustrated with any aspect of a game when the Utes win, but all the slow starts do is give them a steeper hill to climb. When these happen so many things have to go right, most importantly, the Utes have to catch fire and stay hot from long distance. On the season, the team as a whole is shooting 38% on threes and against the Cougars, they went 16-35 (45.7%). At first glance, one might say that’s the difference in last night’s victory, but in reality it was the turnovers. For the game, the Utes committed seven turnovers, which was nearly half of their season average. It’s no secret that the team lacks a true point guard, so the more nights they have like they did in Pullman taking care of the ball, they suddenly could become a legit post season threat.





Now that’s the Tillman we all know

It hasn’t been the season Tillman hoped for, as he entered the season as arguably Utah’s most intriguing talent. Instead, he’s found himself coming off the bench during Pac-12 play, until Timmy Allen’s injury. One game after struggling against the Washington Huskies with zero points, Tillman caught fire against the Cougars as he recorded his first double-double since the Nevada game. On the night he went for 16 points and 11 rebounds, as he went 4-7 from long distance. It was an all-around game for a guy that was expected to fill the stat sheet all season as he also contributed four assists and two blocks. As the season starts to wind down, the Utes can only hope that Tillman is consistently back.





Barefield got the better of WSU’s Franks, in the end

The two sharp-shooters were scorching hot from behind the arc in the first half, with Barefield going 4-6 and Robert Franks 4-5. After halftime, however, both cooled down, with only Barefield tallying another three-pointer. It’s hard to hard anything to argue about with Barefiled’s shooting, but it was the second game in a row where he began the game hot, only to cool off in the end.

Despite cooling off in the second half, Barefield came up clutch from the free throw line in the second half, going 7-9 as Washington State had no choice but to foul him. His 33 points were two points off of his career high.





Up next

Sitting back in sole possession of fourth in the Pac-12 and currently on track for a first round bye, the Runnin’ Utes will get a much needed break, as they won’t play until Saturday, on the road against Colorado. With three games remaining, the break couldn’t have come at a better time as they need Allen to get back to being healthy for the stretch run. Without a healthy Allen, it could be a quick exit in the Pac-12 tournament—with Allen, they’ll be a legit threat to cut down the Pac-12 nets.



