The Runnin’ Utes traveled to Seattle on Wednesday night, for a Pac-12 match-up with the first place Washington Huskies. Utah got off to a hot start and led for most of the first half, thanks to some early hot shooting from Sedrick Barefield, but the Utes ran out of steam late in the first half, and soon ran out of answers, eventually losing 62-45.





Here are the takeaways from the game:





Turnovers bit the Utes again

18 Is the number that sticks out on the stat sheet after Utah’s loss to Washington. That's the number of turnovers that Utah committed on Wednesday night. The Utes were the latest victims of a suffocating Husky defense. The best defense in the Pac-12 gave Utah all kinds of problems. The high pressure 3-2 trap zone forced the Utes to take many shots from deep and literally go around the Husky defense to try and get to the rim. It seemed that the high post was the vulnerability for the Huskies, but Utah struggled to take advantage.

It was evident that this team lacks a true point guard and someone that can slow the game down. Playing against such a high-pressure defense, it is crucial for the Utes to be able to run an efficient half-court offense. In order for this Utah team to make a late season run, it is vital for them to find someone to control the ball and run an efficient offense no matter who the opponent is. We continue to say it, but these guys rely way too much on the three-point shot.





Wait, they went how long without a field goal?

The offense didn’t look smooth, even when they were hitting their shots. Nothing was clicking for the Utah offense, but in the second half, even that wasn’t happening. The Utes scored only 18 points in the final 20 minutes of play. Their last field goal made in the first half came with 4:38 left to play. In the second half, they could only muster two free-throws until Both Gach hit a three-pointer with 8:50 remaining in the game.

The Utes ended up shooting 28% for the game, and while Sedrick Barefield made his first four threes, he didn’t hit another shot from that point on. Sure Washington’s defense is elite. but it’s alarming that a Pac-12 team can go 17 minutes without a field goal.





The Utes really missed Timmy Allen

What’s going on with Donnie Tillman? Our staff has always been bullish on Tillman, but in his last four games he’s only scored a total of 15 points. We’ve made the case that he should start and last night he did, as Allen was out with a sore back. It was a golden opportunity missed for Tillman, as he didn’t score and only recorded four rebounds in 23 minutes.

It’s understandable if he’s in a funk from how the season has gone, with him not starting. However, last night—whether it was an outlier or not—justified Larry Krystkowiak’s lineup decision.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes travel to Pullman, to take on the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12). Allen is likely to be a game time decision, but even if he rests, this is a game that the Utes should easily win.



