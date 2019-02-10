A comeback for the ages. Nobody ever would have guessed that after being down 17 at the half, and by as much as 22 in the second half, the Utes would rally to complete their Southern California road sweep with a 93-92 victory. Shaky defense on the part of the Utes and red-hot shooting by the Bruins in the first half led to a big deficit, but give credit to Larry Krystkowiak and his team for never giving up.

Here are the takeaways from the last second stunner:





Van Dyke delivers a season defining moment

Though the entire team made the comeback and win happen, for the second game in a row, Parker Van Dyke played a critical role, especially in the second half. All 15 of Van Dyke's points—all being threes—came in the second half as he helped lead a furious Ute rally, and he finished the game having shot 50% from behind the arc.

No moment in the game, and perhaps even in the season, was bigger than his final shot. Down 92-90 with just under six seconds left, Sedrick Barefield took the inbounds pass, and sprinted down the court. In an ingenious play design, Van Dyke trailed him, and when Barefield reached the three point line, he turned and lobbed the ball back, giving Van Dyke a clean look at the basket and just enough time to put up a shot before two defenders came crashing down on him. As the ball swished through the net, the team wildly ran out to court and mobbed Saturday’s hero. It was an ending that will be remembered for years.





Now about the team’s second half offense… WOW

It was a tale of two halves for the Utah offense on Saturday afternoon. The Utes posted just 32 points in the first half and a whopping 61 in the second half. An even more eye-popping stat is that 15 of those 61 points were scored with under one minute of play.

Along with Van Dyke, there was another player key to the Utes second half run- freshman Timmy Allen. The Utes’ emerging star scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half alone. Even more impressive was that more than a few of those were tough buckets that he had to fight for.

Not to be outdone, fellow freshman Riley Battin sank a career high 18 points, inlcuding some crucial threes. He also played a key defensive role in the final minutes of the game, intercepting multiple sloppy UCLA outlet passes.

During the game-altering second half, a combination of hot shooting and the ability to finally control the ball made the difference for the Utes. 13 turnovers is still a lot but the Utes were able to clean things up after a sloppy and forgettable first half.





The Utes accomplished a rare Pac-12 feat

The Utes now join the 2016-17 Arizona Wildcats as the only squad since Pac-12 expansion to sweep the California road trip of: Cal, Stanford, USC, and UCLA. If you’re reading this and you saw this coming at the start of conference play, raise your hand… That’s right, no one, absolutely no one saw this coming. It’s a credit to the staff for the development of this young-but-talented group. It’s also a credit to the players for putting in the work that has, so far, shocked the Pac-12. This team still has it’s flaws, like being the Pac-12 team that's most reliant on three-point shooting. However, so far it’s working.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will now head home for a difficult challenge, hosting the two Arizona schools. The Sun Devils will be looking for revenge, while the Utes will try to show that their close overtime loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season was no fluke. The Sun Devils are tied with the Utes for second place in the Pac-12 standings and the Wildcats are two games back.



