



The Runnin' Utes nearly earned their first road win of the conference season and first true road game since winning in Reno all the way back in early November. Early in the game, Utah looked overmatched on the road, but fell just short to the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto. There must have been quite the half time discussion, the Utes clawed back from a 12-point deficit to win in the final moments. The Utes were down as much as 21 early in the game, and credit to them fighting back, but the road struggles will be one of the themes for this season.





The growth of Carlson continues

Brandon Carlson must really have enjoyed playing against Stanford this season, as he scored 12 points and 8 blocks in tonight's meeting, adding to his previous 15 points and 8 blocks in the first game between the schools. One of the stories of the second half of the season has been Carlson's improvement on both sides of the ball. If he continues to get better and put on some weight in the off season, he should be a force to be reckoned with next season.





Both Gach re-emerges

As one of the few returning players from last year's squad, Gach was expected to be a leader on this young team. He started the season strong, showing flashes of greatness using his blend of length and skill during the non-conference season. He's battled a slump and injuries in conference play, but tonight he showed his quick slashing ability in the second half. If he can find consistency in his outside shot, he'll add another dimension to the offense with Carlson's game evolving.





Poor shooting plagued the night

Say what you will about the road woes, but tonight's game was within reach versus a fairly solid NCAA tournament bubble team. Open looks prove that the offense was running nicely, particularly in the second half, but 4-20 from three point range will make it difficult for any team to win on the road. Improved offensive movement and defensive communication put the team in position to take the lead late in the game, but a few missed open looks throughout the game kept the game just out of reach.





Up next

The Utes continue the road trip to Berkeley, where they will face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. The Bear sit at 5-9 in Pac-12 play, while the Utes are now 6-10.



