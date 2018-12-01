The University of Utah came up just short in their first ever Pac-12 Championship Game, losing 10-3 to the Washington Huskies. It was a defensive slugfest for the ages, as both units played as close to flawless, as possible. While this game ended in a controversial no-call, the Utes had plenty of opportunities to not even have to worry about that specific play.

Three turnovers spelled doom

On a night where both defenses controlled the game and yards were a premium, the Utah offense did itself no favors by turning the ball over on three interceptions. Jason Shelley's first interception was a fluke, and ultimately proved most costly. A pass that bounced off Sioasi Mariner's hip popped into Washington cornerback Byron Murphy's hands and he returned it for the game's only touchdown.

The next couple offensive drives failed to pick up any momentum, as well. At the end of a 3rd quarter, a great defensive play by Washington's Jordan Miller at the six yard line in UW territory quickly ended the drive. After a blocked field goal to give the Utes some hope to tie the game with just over 5 minutes left. However, Byron Murphy would step in the way again and pick off another pass.

It can be argued that none of those interceptions were Shelley’s fault, with the play against Enis being an outstanding defensive move.

The Utah defense had a memorable performance

If you were told that Utah's defense would only give up three points, you’d be feeling pretty good about the Utes' chances. Unfortunately, Utah's offense looked as inept as their defense did elite, and couldn't stay on the field long enough to give the defense much of a break. Nonetheless, the defense dug deep again and again, and gave the offense opportunity after opportunity to do something—yet, the offense was unable to capitalize.

Chase Hansen (13), Cody Barton (12), and Corrion Ballard (12) all finished the game with double-digits in tackles. Ballard might have even played his best game of 2018, which also included a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

