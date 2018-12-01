Takeaways: Pac-12 Championship Game
The University of Utah came up just short in their first ever Pac-12 Championship Game, losing 10-3 to the Washington Huskies. It was a defensive slugfest for the ages, as both units played as close to flawless, as possible. While this game ended in a controversial no-call, the Utes had plenty of opportunities to not even have to worry about that specific play.
Here are the takeaways from the game, and while officiating can surely be discussed, we’re choosing to focus on the play of the two teams, not the swallowed whistles:
Three turnovers spelled doom
On a night where both defenses controlled the game and yards were a premium, the Utah offense did itself no favors by turning the ball over on three interceptions. Jason Shelley's first interception was a fluke, and ultimately proved most costly. A pass that bounced off Sioasi Mariner's hip popped into Washington cornerback Byron Murphy's hands and he returned it for the game's only touchdown.
The next couple offensive drives failed to pick up any momentum, as well. At the end of a 3rd quarter, a great defensive play by Washington's Jordan Miller at the six yard line in UW territory quickly ended the drive. After a blocked field goal to give the Utes some hope to tie the game with just over 5 minutes left. However, Byron Murphy would step in the way again and pick off another pass.
It can be argued that none of those interceptions were Shelley’s fault, with the play against Enis being an outstanding defensive move.
When the team needed them the most, once again, the Utah offense proved to be its own worst enemy, as it gave the ball back to the Huskies on three different occasions. Unfortunately, unlike so many previous games, they could not overcome the Washington defense for another comeback win.
The Utah defense had a memorable performance
If you were told that Utah's defense would only give up three points, you’d be feeling pretty good about the Utes' chances. Unfortunately, Utah's offense looked as inept as their defense did elite, and couldn't stay on the field long enough to give the defense much of a break. Nonetheless, the defense dug deep again and again, and gave the offense opportunity after opportunity to do something—yet, the offense was unable to capitalize.
Chase Hansen (13), Cody Barton (12), and Corrion Ballard (12) all finished the game with double-digits in tackles. Ballard might have even played his best game of 2018, which also included a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.
In the end, the difference in this game ended up being a freak play in Washington's favor, as mentioned above. It's a shame that Utah's season couldn't end with a conference championship, but given everything they had to overcome, it's remarkable that they won the division and were even in a position to possibly win this game as time wound down.
The offense just couldn’t capitalize against a ferocious Washington defense
The Utah offense finished the night with just 51 yards on the ground. Coming into the game, the Utes were averaging 197 rushing yards, each game. Armand Shyne ran for just 37 yards, Britain Covey for 14 and TJ Green had one carry due to being sick. This ended up being one of the biggest disappointments. This game was lost at the line of scrimmage for the Utes. The offense never had much of a rhythm and couldn’t finish their drives. Only 188 yards of total offense was not enough for the Utes. Utah was without their starting quarterback, star running back, and best receiver in the second half and the offense felt the effects.
It was obvious that Britain Covey was a big part of the game plan for the Utah offense and his injury in the third quarter limited the Utes. But, at the end of the game the Utes still had a chance to win. However, a predictable and limited offense ended up being the difference. Ultimately the Utah offense shot themselves in the foot, regardless or not of a blown pass interference call, at the end.
All is not lost for the Utes going forward
This game was never, “Rose Bowl or bust.” Of course it’s not a moral victory, but there will be lasting effects to this great season. The Utes now go into an important recruiting stretch with some street cred, when it comes to the elite recruits. You’re wrong if you think that guys like Jayden Daniels, Puka Nacua, Lolani Langi, and Siaki Ika didn’t take notice. When 2019 comes around, the Utes are a bonafide running back away from being a top 10 team. “Please stay, Zack Moss,” say Ute fans everywhere.
Look, the Rose Bowl would have done wonders for the Utah brand, but what they’ve accomplished this season with adversity constantly smacking them in the face, is something that recruits have taken notice to. Today might not be viewed a great day to be a Ute, but there never has been a better time to be a Ute.