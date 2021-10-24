



The University of Utah traveled to Corvallis on Saturday in a showdown of Pac-12 division leaders. The Utes came out strong before Oregon State countered, delivering an intense matchup from start to finish. Ultimately, the Utes saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Beavers, falling 42-34.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Oregon State is a helluva team

Give the Beavers credit. Utah came out and popped them in the mouth with two early scoring drives and excellent defense. From there, Oregon State stuck to their game plan and had their way with the Utah defense the rest of the night. Utah’s offense put up a good enough performance to win the majority of the time. However, they were 1-3 on fourth downs including impressive stops by Oregon State at the goal line. The Beavers recorded 6.3 yards per rush on 41 carries, while hammering it straight down the middle of Utah’s defense. They also hit timely passing plays as Utah had to shuffle their cornerback rotation due to an injury to Malone Mataele.

The Beavers are a much better team than anyone was probably giving them credit for. Credit to Jonathan Smith and his staff.



