The Runnin’ Utes gave the No. 6 Houston Cougars everything they had in their Charleston Classic semifinal matchup, but ultimately Utah fell by 10 points, 76-66. Despite the double-digit loss, there were encouraging signs going forward.





Here are the takeaways from the game:





Madsen continues his impressive growth

The Utah sharpshooter had an impressive first season for the Utes averaging 11.6 points per game on 36.9% 3-point shooting, and he was labeled as a 3-point specialist. Early on in the 2023-24 season, that 3-pointer specialist has suddenly become a guy who can take over a game at a moment’s notice. The work he put in during the offseason is noticeable. He’s gained size and physicality. He’s no longer a player who you can shut down by locking him down beyond the arc.





Against Houston, Madsen set a career high with 29 points on 10-19 shooting and 8-15 from three. He also added six rebounds. Now it’s up to him to score in the high teens or low 20s consistently. If he can do that, he and Branden Carlson will provide Utah with a dangerous one-two punch.









Utah was down players that could have helped

Sophomore wing Will Exacte has yet to play this season due to injury, and transfer point guard Deivon Smith has yet to be cleared by the NCAA. The Utes were also without their bruising sophomore, Keba Keita.





All three would have made a difference on Friday and provided depth to maybe help pull off an upset. Despite towering over the Cougars, Houston was the more physical team—they outscored the Utes 30-18 in the paint. That's an element that both Exacte and Keita provide support. Utah also needs Smith’s athleticism and playmaking skills at the guard spot to provide a good balance to Rollie Worster.





While you play with the hand you’re dealt, it’s an encouraging sign for when at least Exacte and Keita get healthy. Getting Smith cleared by the NCAA, however, is proving to be a difficult process.









The fight was there

The Runnin’ Utes couldn’t have asked for a better start, as they found themselves with an early 12-4 lead. In the opening minutes, Carlson continued his hot stretch from the first tournament game, drilling two threes and two free-throws in the first four and a half minutes of the game.





As the elite teams do, however, Houston got their footing and fought back. The game was tied twice and saw five lead changes. Utah struggled to start the second half and found themselves down 14 with 14 minutes left in the game. However, they didn’t just pack their bags and call it a day.





Led by the hot shooting of Gabe Madsen (5-7 from the 3-point range in the second half), Utah slowly worked their way back to tie the game up at 56 with 7:09 left. However, the excitement was brief as the Cougars countered and quickly pulled away again.





Houston led for 32 of the 40 minutes, but the Utes made them work for it. It’s an encouraging sign that this Utah squad can compete with anyone.





Up next

Utah will close out the Charleston Classic with a matchup against 2-2 St. John’s at 1:30 PM MST on Sunday. The game will be for third place in the in-season tournament. The Utes then return to action after a Thanksgiving break to battle St. Mary’s on the road on November 27th.