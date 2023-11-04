



After not scoring a touchdown in a frustrating 35-6 loss to Oregon a week ago, the Utes offense only needed 3 minutes and 12 seconds to enter pay dirt a week later against Arizona State.

Following that score, the Utes never looked back, and it was all Utah from beginning to end in a 55-3 shellacking over the Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday.

Compared to the week before, everything seemed to go right for the Utes in this one. Here’s the key takeaways:





It All Starts in the Trenches

Utah’s offensive line was stellar in both pass protection and the run game. Bryson Barnes had plenty of time to make his reads and stay in the pocket, and the running backs had massive running lanes to burst through.

“They were fitting up the run game, they were getting movement, they were physical and sound,” Kyle Whittingham said of the offensive line. “We were really good up front.”

The defensive line was putting constant pressure on Trenton Bourguet and Jacob Conover, and didn’t allow the Sun Devil rushing attack to gain any traction.





Balanced Offensive Attack

Both phases of the offense were clicking, which kept the Arizona State defense honest throughout the game.

With time to make reads, Barnes was able to spread the ball to seven different receivers and throw for a career high 4 touchdowns.

The efficient pass attack was aided by a steady Utes rushing attack, with another game over 100 yards for Jaquinden Jackson, and 3 other Ute rushers eclipsing 50 yards.

“When we’re running the ball effectively, that opens up the pass game,” Whittingham said. “When we run it well, and the opponent doesn’t, that’s our formula for success.”





Special Teams Woes

While nearly everything seemed to go right for Utah, there were some glaring special teams issues that will need to be corrected before traveling to Seattle to face Washington.

The kick and punt return defense got scorched for a 79-yard kick return and a punt return for a touchdown that got called back. Cole Becker also missed a 37-yard field goal.

Those kinds of mistakes could cost you a game against a team like the Huskies.





Utah’s Defense Feasts on Another Inexperienced QB

After Sun Devil QB Trenton Bourguet left the game early in the first quarter, BYU transfer Jacob Conover’s nightmare began.

Just as it’s been for other inexperienced quarterbacks facing this Utes defense, it was a long, frustrating, and likely painful game for Conover.

He finished the game going 5/22 for just 41 yards and an interception. He was also sacked 3 times.

The question is, can the Utes find a way to put together that kind of defensive performance against a veteran Heisman front runner on the road next week?

They already did it once against Caleb Williams, but had little success against Bo Nix last week. How will they do against Michael Penix Jr.?



