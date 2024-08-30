Guess who’s back, back again… Utah quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe were back Thursday after missing the 2023 season, looking like they’re locked in on some lofty goals. The No. 12 Utah Utes defense did their part too, pitching a shutout against Southern Utah, 49-0.

Here are the takeaways from the season opener:





Rising, Kuithe Set Records as Utes Clobber SUU

It’s safe to say that Cam Rising is back, and so is the Utes offense. In just one half, Rising threw for a career high 5 touchdowns, leading Utah to a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.

And just in case you forgot about Brant Kuithe, he made his presence known by setting a Big 12 record in his return to the field. He became the first tight end in conference history to score 3 receiving touchdowns in a half.

As good as the score looked, and even with the records set by Rising and Kuithe after missing the entirety of the 2023 season, this game was far from perfect for the Utes.





Utah May Have Found Its Running Back, But Not Who You’d Think

Before the game, the question was which running back was going to separate themselves in this game? Bernard? Glover? Mitchell?

Nope. The name is Dijon Stanley. The speedy back torched SUU with receiving touchdowns of 64 and 79 yards, and looked sharp in his 6 carries for 34 yards.

His big play ability is just what this offense needs, and he seems to be the answer for the “Sione Vaki” replacement on offense.





Rising’s Injury Hasn’t Changed the Way He Plays

Coach Whittingham said they didn’t want Rising to run the ball. He said they wouldn’t call any designed runs for him.

It didn’t matter. Rising is Rising, and he played the way he always has. Many wondered if he’d stay in the pocket and avoid getting hit. Not a chance. When opportunities to run developed, Rising didn’t even flinch. He ended up rushing it 4 times for 25 yards, and he didn’t slide on any of the runs.

This is a good and bad sign. Good because it’s clear he’s comfortable with his knee, but bad because he’s still risking his health.

As a fan, you have to hold your breath every time he runs it, but in the end, this is what makes Rising a weapon, and as long as he stays healthy it’s a good thing to see him have the confidence to run the ball again.





There’s Plenty to Clean Up Before Baylor

It’s hard to have many complaints following a 7 touchdown shutout victory, but there were a few issues the Utes will need to work on in the nine days leading up to their matchup against Baylor.

Ball Security: It was likely first game nerves, but both Mike Mitchell and Hunter Andrews coughed up the ball on their first career carries. They were both fortunate to recover their fumbles, but they’d better learn to hold onto the ball if they want to continue getting opportunities.

Rush Defense: The box score doesn’t show it, but the Thunderbirds were able to run the ball pretty well for most of the first half. The Utes struggled a bit to contain the quarterback. This improved dramatically in the second half, and hopefully it will continue in the next one against the Bears.

The Running Game: As good as it was to see Stanley emerge as a big play threat, it was a little surprising to not see any of Bernard, Glover, or Mitchell dominate in this game. A bruising, every-down back still needs to emerge. The prospects are there, but it would’ve been nice to see that break out a little bit more against SUU.

It could be because none of them received enough carries to get into a rhythm, but Utah will need one of them to be the “go to” guy once they start conference play. Stanley proved he’s special, but he’s not big enough to be a workhorse back.



