



In their first Pac-12 matchup of the 2023 season, the University of Utah remained undefeated as they defeated the UCLA Bruins 14-7.

While it was tough to locate an ounce of offensive energy at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah’s defense was nearly perfect and deserves all the credit for the victory in this one. With a collection of outstanding performances from nearly every defensive position group, Rice-Eccles remains an impenetrable fortress and the Utes are 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

The defense is fantastic and deserves so much credit for Utah’s undefeated record

To currently be undefeated through the first four weeks is incredibly impressive, especially without Cam Rising or Brant Kuithe seeing a single down. The credit? That primarily belongs to a stacked and extremely deep defense as they’ve been nearly perfect, stepping up when the offense has needed a lot of help.

“I would say it's the top defense I’ve been a part of because of the depth,” Karene Reid said. “Talent has always been here, but the depth has been crazy. So I’d say this year [is the best].”

Now, UCLA is nowhere near the top offense in the conference, but they have been plenty productive through the first three weeks and possess numerous highly rated athletes. The Utah defense made them look like an FCS program and it all started on the first play.

Right out of the gate linebacker Karene Reid anticipated the play, jumped the route and picked off quarterback Dante Moore — returning it for the first score of the game. That makes back-to-back pick sixes over the last two weeks from the linebacker core.

The defense continued to apply pressure early as they often brought extra defenders on third downs, caused a forced fumble, racked up a few sacks and held the Bruins to only seven points.

“Really proud of our defense,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That won the game. That's the bottom line. There’s a way to win every game, you’ve got to find it, we found it this afternoon with the defense rising up and making play after play.”

Again, the Bruins are not the best the Pac-12 has to offer, but to have your defense hold the No. 3 rushing offense in the country (270 yards per game average) to only NINE yards total is beyond impressive.





Glover stepped up as RB depth is tested

Week after week, sophomore running back Jaylon Glover has continued to look better and more seasoned with his decision making.

That’s a welcome sign, as Utah could need him to carry the load for a bit. Starter Ja’Quinden Jackson exited the UCLA game after only six carries. Each week it’s been apparent that he’s battling through a lower leg injury. Now, it’s bad enough that the Oregon State game is in real question for him.

Glover had 25 carries for 86 yards against a tough UCLA front seven. He ran hard, driving the piles for extra yards when not much was to be had. If he’s the guy against the Beavers next Friday, he’ll need to improve on his explosive plays, as his longest run went for 16 yards.

“I thought Jaylon Glover came in and ran hard…Jaylon came in, carried the ball twenty-five times, got nearly a hundred yards, and that was big for us,” Whittingham said.





A blatant no-call made it a game

The refs allowed this game to look closer than it was. On 4th and 7 late in the 4th quarter, Moore hit Utah-native Carsen Ryan on a 45 yard pass. Ryan threw Utah defender Sione Vaki to the ground, before making the crucial grab. This led to an eventual UCLA touchdown and 78 total yards of offense that never should have happened. This would have led to only 165 yards of total offense for the Bruins.

The refs ripped a shutout right out of the defense’s hands, as UCLA should have been facing a 4th and 22 instead of hitting pay dirt for the first time after 56 minutes of action.





Utah’s linebacker room is perhaps the deepest it's ever been

As the defense continues to dominate early in the season, a lot of that credit goes to the linebackers. They’ve been a solid anchor thus far.

Through the first four games of the season, two (Lander Barton and Levani Damuni) of the top five leading tacklers are linebackers, and it's likely Karene Reid will join those two now that he’s fully returned and had himself a game against UCLA.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, the linebackers are responsible for back-to-back picks over the last two weeks of play which have defining moments to emerge with victories.

The collective group has been a bunch of menaces all over the field. They’ve gotten into the backfield, been active in the trenches, forced numerous incomplete passes, and created multiple turnovers.

Between the starting three and their depth, Utah’s linebackers have been exceptional and they are a big reason Utah is undefeated.





The offense needs Rising back

If it wasn’t brutally obvious, the offense needs Cam Rising back and fast. From this point on, Utah faces an onslaught of ranked opponents in four of the next six weeks and an offensive performance like today simply won’t get it done.

Don’t get me wrong, Nate Johnson has been good enough. Not great by any definition, but Utah has clawed their way to an undefeated record and at the end of the day you can’t ask for more.

“I feel like everything was fine, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot on a certain number of drives. A lot of things to clean up on offense,” Johnson said.

But insert Rising into the offense and the wins would be much more comfortable. Rather than a last second victory over Baylor or a tight competition with the Bruins, Utah likely wins those games by at least two or three more possessions.

Last year, Rising averaged 233 passing yards per game and threw 26 total TD’s. So far in 2023, Utah has averaged just 170 yards and only thrown three TD’s in four contests.

