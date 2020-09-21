UteNation - Takeaways: NFL Ute Defenders Show Strong in Week 2





Numerous former Utes continued to show out over week two of the NFL season, with Devontae Booker still to suit up for Monday Night Football. There were plenty of positives, including one Ute making his NFL debut after coming back from an injury, but there was also a potentially serious injury.

Here are the takeaways from week two of the NFL:





Blackmon shines in debut

The former Ute All-American was recently cleared for full football activity after suffering a non-contact ACL year in the PAC-12 Championship Game. After being inactive during week one, luckily for the Colts, Blackmon was suited up on Sunday. Starting safety Malik Hooker suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury, but Blackmon immediately made his presence felt.

“He was all around the ball, all around the ball. I mean, just from my eye watching the game, he played great,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich after Sunday’s game. “He made the one play on the Cover 2 down the middle – that looked like it’s going to be a big play for their offense, and he breaks it up, gets his head and hat on the ball. Those are the instincts that we saw on film. We know that that’s the player that he’s going to be.”

Blackmon finished the game with two pass breakups, one which led to a Colts interception.

Even more impressive was the fact that the Colts weren’t planning on Blackmon being a true contributor until October. Now, two weeks in, he looks to have a prominent role.



