UteNation - Takeaways: NFL Ute Defenders Show Strong in Week 2

Takeaways: NFL Ute Defenders Show Strong in Week 2
Numerous former Utes continued to show out over week two of the NFL season, with Devontae Booker still to suit up for Monday Night Football. There were plenty of positives, including one Ute making his NFL debut after coming back from an injury, but there was also a potentially serious injury.
Here are the takeaways from week two of the NFL:
Blackmon shines in debut
The former Ute All-American was recently cleared for full football activity after suffering a non-contact ACL year in the PAC-12 Championship Game. After being inactive during week one, luckily for the Colts, Blackmon was suited up on Sunday. Starting safety Malik Hooker suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury, but Blackmon immediately made his presence felt.
“He was all around the ball, all around the ball. I mean, just from my eye watching the game, he played great,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich after Sunday’s game. “He made the one play on the Cover 2 down the middle – that looked like it’s going to be a big play for their offense, and he breaks it up, gets his head and hat on the ball. Those are the instincts that we saw on film. We know that that’s the player that he’s going to be.”
Blackmon finished the game with two pass breakups, one which led to a Colts interception.
Even more impressive was the fact that the Colts weren’t planning on Blackmon being a true contributor until October. Now, two weeks in, he looks to have a prominent role.
Julian Blackmon +— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 20, 2020
Khari Willis =
Our Ball
📺 FOX | #MINvsIND pic.twitter.com/LW0wTDhJKr
Just as Blair was breaking out… damn. Injury
Recently, former Ute Marquise Blair made a successful switch from safety to nickel back. He was set to play a vital role in the Seattle Seahawks defense, and did just that in Week one. Unfortunately, he went down with what Seahawks head coach Peter Carroll believes is a serious knee injury.
In his postgame press conference, Carroll stated that Blair’s injury “is probably fairly serious and he went on to say that he was “sick about it.”
He’ll have an MRI early this week to determine the extent of the injury.
Moss solid in his reps
The 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year didn’t find the end zone in week two, but he looked much more comfortable running the football. He carried eight times for 37 yards and no reception. He did have multiple plays that went for 10+ yards and were called back due to penalties, one in which wouldn’t have an impact on the play.
Devin Singletary got the start, officially had two more carries, and 56 yards. Once again, there weren’t a ton of rushes to go around, as quarterback Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns.
One early positive for the Bills is that the opponents take Moss as a very serious threat near the goal line, as on one play, the Dolphins sold out to stop him, he levels a defender and Allen had an easy 1-yard touchdown pass.
A trio of Zack Moss carries. Follow the leader and all’s well. pic.twitter.com/lcNqXEkXoA— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 21, 2020
Johnson is playing like a top rookie
It’s only week two and Jaylon Johnson has two more pass breakups, giving him five on the year. There were six cornerbacks taken before Johnson and he leads all of them in passer rating allowed (64.2).
It’s not just his coverage that he’s drawing praise for, Johnson is also showing strong in run support. That’s something that surprises no one through the Pac-12.
Don’t be surprised to start hearing his name eventually in the early discussions for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
One of Jaylon Johnson’s four PBU’s in his first two career games...— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) September 21, 2020
Dude has not looked like a rookie thus far: pic.twitter.com/WJHyi9lthf