UteNation - Takeaways: A Valiant Effort Falls Short as Utah’s Season Ends





After forcing double overtime on Thursday night, the University of Utah men’s basketball team ultimately ran out of firepower and fell to USC, 91-85 in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament. It was an epic game from start to finish as both teams battled until they had nothing left.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





It was a performance to be proud of

After beating USC by 10 back in February, the Utes knew that the Trojans would want revenge in the conference tournament. To their credit, the Utes did not back down. After holding off a Washington charge in the first round and blowing out Arizona State in the regular season finale, Utah came in with the confidence they could pull it off, again.

Punch for punch, the Utes came back to force the first overtime behind two clutch Ian Martinez free-throws after being down by a few buckets most of the game. Then, with seconds left in the first overtime, a beautifully drawn up three-pointer for Alfonso Plummer forced the second OT.

Four Utes ended up fouling out throughout the 50 minutes of action—key reserves Martinez and Riley Battin, plus glue-guy Mikael Jantunen. Timmy Allen fouled out in the closing seconds. The Utes simply ran out of bodies and became gassed.

This is not a loss to be ashamed of. The guys gave everyone a Pac-12 Tournament game for the ages.





Steadying presences and an emerging star

Fresh off his First-Team All-Pac-12 honor, Allen

Played 47:54 of the possible 50 possible minutes, before fouling out with 36 seconds left. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. It wasn’t his best shooting night as he went 6-17, but he was clutch at the foul line going a perfect 7-7. If there has been one constant with this year's squad, it is the leadership of Allen every game. His presence and leadership is crucial to the program’s success.

Towards the end of the season, fans began to witness the rise of Martinez. One can only wonder what the year would have been like for him with a regular schedule filled with non-conference games. He responded on Thursday night with the best game of his freshman season: 18 points on 7-10 shooting and 2-3 from three-point range. He also sank two clutch free-throws to extend the game. With Martinez in the lineup, the Utes were a different team. Unfortunately, he picked up two quick fouls and fouled out with 2:08 left in the second overtime.

It feels unfair to not talk about everyone individually, as it felt like most had a crucial moment. Plummer came up with clutch shot after clutch shot. Jantunen finished with a 10 point and 10 rebound double-double and was the steadying presence he’s become known for—until he fouled out with 1:35 left in the second overtime.

It was an all-around team effort, but those guys almost put Utah into the Pac-12 Semifinals.





Into the unknown

This game was just a couple bounces for Utah away from adding another chapter to a positive ending to this season. While the wins didn't always come, positive momentum was built during the final few weeks. Despite not having the full services of Rylan Jones most of the season, we witnessed the impact of Brandon Carlson's potential, the maturation of Alfonso Plummer's game, the value of Mikael Jantunen, and the late rise of Ian Martinez.

With many question marks heading into the offseason, we can take a step back and appreciate the efforts of a special group of young men who could be a great core to build upon if they stick around next year.

That will be the test in the coming weeks. Do they all stay and build off of what was a promising end to the 2020-21 season?



