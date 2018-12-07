As the University of Utah gets set to open their in-state official visit weekend, they’ll be doing so with one local recruit already committed, Bingham HS linebacker Junior Tafuna. His reason for choosing the Utes will be a similar pitch that him and the Utah coaching staff use for the others, as they look to get a huge haul from the 2019 in-state crop.

“They understand the mission obviously if you’re going on one,” said Tafuna. “It’s going to be nice to be close to home and so the family can come to the games. Utah’s a good team too and probably have the best coaches in the Pac-12. They’re the best team in Utah too.”

Back in August, Tafuna joined The Ute Nation Podcast and was excited to see what Utah could do for the upcoming season. “I remember earlier I was saying that I was excited for them to have a good season,” he said. “It made me proud and excited to be a Ute.”

The talented backer was a longtime Ute lean and he’s stayed loyal to them ever since his commit. Because of this, interest from others didn’t go as far as it could have. Tafuna recently had an in-home visit with Utah and the visit was mostly about what will go on for the upcoming weekend and what they see from him after his mission.

“It was good. We just talked about the official visit this weekend and how things are going to go,” he said. “We talked about family and it was more of a conversation than anything. We also talked about the mission and they are looking for me to play linebacker or defensive end right now so we’re going to see when I get back. I’m going to try to keep the same build when I get out.”

His Utah in-home will be the only in-home him and his family do, despite offers from schools like Oregon, Nebraska, and Washington State, as Tafuna told Ute Nation that “it would be weird and uncomfortable sitting down with any other school.”

Tafuna will be accompanied on the trip by his Bingham teammates, Simote Pepa and Lolani Langi. While both are considered heavy Ute leans, each of them might wait until February to sign at their school signing ceremony.

However, with the February signing day a nearly two months away, Tafuna’s focus will be on the huge recruiting weekend for the Utes.

“I’m going to try to convince my brothers to come out and play with me and just say, ‘Hey bro, come on.’ I hope the visit goes well and they just have fun and can make a decision,” said Tafuna. “I don’t really know the other recruits but we’re all going to have fun.”

Fresh off of the Pac-12 Championship Game and the All Pac-12 selections that was litered with in-state talent, Tafuna and the Utah coaching staff will have an interesting and compelling pitch ahead for the others.



