Week 2 started out with a bad miss for the Pac-12, but by the end of the night they had notched wins over Michigan State and Nebraska and every other team on the schedule, outside of UCLA's trip to Norman. The advanced metrics have a different view of this conference than human polls, giving much less credit than most for some big wins.



Proj. Wins- Most likely number of wins based on an analysis of every possible schedule for each team.

Make Bowl- Percentage chance this team makes a bowl game, based on the wins analysis.

Change in Pts. Adj.- A team's advanced metric is measured in points against an average opponent. This number is the change from last week to this week in that number.



