Statistically Speaking: Week 2 Pac-12 Power Ranking

Joseph Silverzweig • UteNation.com
Joseph has spent the last five years doing in-depth quantitative analysis of the Utes and the PAC 12. His mission is to take sports narratives and put them to the test.

Week 2 started out with a bad miss for the Pac-12, but by the end of the night they had notched wins over Michigan State and Nebraska and every other team on the schedule, outside of UCLA's trip to Norman. The advanced metrics have a different view of this conference than human polls, giving much less credit than most for some big wins.

Proj. Wins- Most likely number of wins based on an analysis of every possible schedule for each team.

Make Bowl- Percentage chance this team makes a bowl game, based on the wins analysis.

Change in Pts. Adj.- A team's advanced metric is measured in points against an average opponent. This number is the change from last week to this week in that number.


A brutal beat-down by Ed Oliver and co. make you wonder if this 'Cats season is already lost.
UCLA performed better than expected against Oklahoma, but still look hopeless overall.
The Beavers took care of business against SUU- which for a team this bad is meaningful.
Cal is playing great defense, but looked uncharacteristically lost offensively against BYU.
The Buffs are making some noise, but they have to win some PAC 12 games to sell it.
WSU acquitted themselves well, but against SJSU it doesn't move the needle.
The Spartans' bad showing against USU takes some of the shine off this win, but still- nice.
USC looked shell-shocked against a dominant Stanford, but expectations are still high.
Oregon is pummeling lesser competition, so there's little cause for movement.
Utah struggled to score- but the metrics rate NIU's defense highly, and still like the Utes.
The final score looked nice, but they struggled to score most of the game and got dinged.
Where else but first after a wire-to-wire dominant performance against a very good team?
