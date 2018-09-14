BURN IT ALL DOWN.

Utah looked bad against northern Illinois. The model missed by two touchdowns. Utah gave up a ton of sacks & TFLs, receivers dropped passes, and above all they failed to score. Same old, same old, time to revise expectations down to another seven or eight win season.

Not so fast.

Utah's offense doesn't look the same as it's always looked. It's different and more efficient, even if the scoreboard didn't show it in DeKalb. Utah's quarterback isn't playing the same way they have always played—Tyler Huntley is completing a lot of passes for a lot of yards and running less than last year. Utah's defense isn't typical, either—stats are brushed aside against this competition, and not without reason, but this looks like the best defense Utah has put on the field since 2008, at least.

The NIU game shook a lot of fans' confidence, and analysts' as well, but the numbers didn't see it that way. Utah's season outlook barely budged with that ‘W’ in DeKalb, and the reason for that is that there simply isn't that much data.

Teams have dud games. It happens all the time—you can blame a lack of enthusiasm, a long trip, a bad matchup, or any myriad other factors and you might be right—but what statistical models are doing is projecting a bell curve of confidence, from most likely to least likely. A statistician expects that bell curve to get fully populated over the course of the season. You'll get a half a dozen or so games where the team performs within a touchdown of expectations, three or four about two touchdowns out, and another couple of games will always be way outside the lines. Sometimes good, like Utah's 62-20 throttling of Oregon in 2015 and sometimes... not so good... like a certain blackout game in 2010 that I'm pretty sure never actually happened.

So far, the model has hit the nail on the head once (predicting a 32 point spread and getting a 31 point result) and whiffed pretty badly to the left once (predicting a 24.5 point spread and getting an 11 point result). The math is still relying heavily on preseason projections, and one game just doesn't shift the projection for Utah much. Since that projection has these two teams quite evenly matched, it ultimately gives the edge to Utah thanks to home field advantage.



