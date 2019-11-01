



Happy Halloween weekend! Want to hear a scary story?

Chris Petersen's Huskies are 5-0 after a bye week, outscoring their opponents by more than 18 points.

It's pretty bone-chilling, and it's a good story. Petersen is a great coach, and if you give great coaches an extra week to watch film and prepare, they are going to find new tactics that will stymie the opponent. With so much at stake this week for Utah, it's no wonder fans have latched on tight to that terrifying narrative.

Washington is a good team this year. They could very well win this football game. But this ghost story is no more real than Blair Witch.

The Huskies have had five games after bye weeks since Petersen came to town:

2014- Beat Cal by 24

2015- Beat USC by 5

2016- Beat Oregon State by 24

2017- Beat UCLA by 19

2018- Beat Oregon State by 19





That's a pretty dang good run—but Washington has been a pretty dang good team most of those years, and you'll notice their bye week opponents haven't exactly been a murderer's row. If you're looking for some better teams, maybe try bowl games:

2014- Lost to Oklahoma State by 8

2015- Beat Southern Miss by 7

2016- Lost to Alabama by 17

2017- Lost to Penn State by 7

2018- Lost to Ohio State by 5





If you break out advanced metrics and use end-of-season S&P+ to predict the scores in these games, you'll find that Washington has outperformed expectations in some games and fallen short in others. There's a lot of ways to cherry pick these stats to tell the story you want to tell. Some stories are spookier than others.



After bye weeks, Washington has outperformed expectations by about a touchdown.

After a long break, Washington is a point better than expected.



After a long break, Washington has significantly outperformed expectations just 18% of the time.



The Huskies are 5 points worse than expected in bowl games.



These are all true stories and true stats, and the different narratives they build reflect the reality of these numbers: they are about what you would expect if there's no major advantage to a bye week. Draw a circle around some groups of numbers, and you get impressive results. Draw it around other groups, and you get terrible ones. Pull in all the numbers that you can, and you'll find that the best thing you can do is steer away from these kinds of situational stats.



