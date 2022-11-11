



Utah and Stanford have often been mirror images of one another on the football field, right down to the colors. Renowned for physical defenses and mauling offensive lines, both teams have coaches who have earned lasting respect from around the nation. Yet for all these similarities, the two teams have been on wildly different trajectories over the last few years.

The two schools arrived at their places in the football landscape in totally different ways- Stanford had never struggled to attract elite talent due to the school's legendary academic reputation, and Jim Harbaugh turned that talent pool into one of the elite teams in the nation before handing off the reins to David Shaw as the Pac-10 became the PAC 12. In the first few years, Shaw looked to not be missing a beat, putting together exceptional recruiting classes and teams to match.

Utah, by contrast, has scraped and clawed their way to relevancy, with coach Whittingham identifying true diamond-in-the-rough recruits all over the football field and coaching players into units that play with unparalleled unity and fidelity to the scheme. It took time for P5 depth to develop, but Utah is now a perennial powerhouse despite not having a talent pool like the other schools with which it competes.

In the meantime, Stanford has returned to its roots — squandered talent.



