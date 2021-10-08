Statistically Speaking: Utah at USC





The University of Utah's year of downs took a grim and tragic turn just a few hours after one of the first good events of the season. There's no algorithm for grief and loss, no way to know if the team comes together the way they've been talking about trying to do, or simply can't focus after all the sleepless nights and foggy days that define the time after a terrible event like what happened to Aaron Lowe and the Utes.

Predicting the performance of a football team requires appreciating the depth and complexity of the system. Every play has twenty-two moving parts, and even if everything else goes perfectly, the slightest slip can cause a player to miss their assignment, spiraling into a destroyed play—or that exact same slip can have no effect at all since the opposing player didn't have an assignment that exploited the mistake—or, more often than you might expect, the mistake leads to a big success (imagine a wide receiver running a go route when he was supposed to run a curl, but breaking wide open and collecting a long TD catch).

Factoring emotion into that is next to impossible. A player may be extra-motivated one moment and despondent the next. That moment could come on a critical play, or it could matter not at all. In the end, the important thing to do for the team is to support them even if they fail. The important thing for an analyst is to know the limits of the science and leave the alchemy of emotion to different sorts of experts.