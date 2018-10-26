In this column, we don't do 'momentum'. Not in a game, not week to week, not ever. The models that underlie these predictions treat every play as a completely independent, random event—the product of an offense, a defense, and chance. As we see more of these events, and learn more about the offenses and defenses that produced them, we can make more accurate predictions about the future. That's the thinking, anyway.



Hard to deny, though, the Utes are HOT right now. Most Ute fans were expecting a top 25 team this year, and the Utes have mostly delivered on that promise, even in losses. Still, the play of the last three weeks has exceeded all but the wildest-eyed homer's preseason expectations. Utah has been playing like a playoff contender, boatracing heavy hitters such as Stanford and USC, running them right out of the stadium.

It's easy to forget the hard times, they seem so long ago. The differences that made this offense work and those offenses fail are subtle, though. If Huntley isn't spinning out of sacks, it's like NIU. If the receivers drop a handful of important passes, it's UW. If a few questionable flags get thrown at exactly the wrong moment, it's Washington State.

The model predicts games as though these things will happen again—probably not in as tight a cluster of misfortune as in the Utes' losses, but more often than in the near flawless execution of their victories. That said, the flawless execution came at the right time. Thumping Stanford and USC required a heightened level of play, focus, and good fortune. Thumping UCLA... doesn't project to require much more than getting off the bus.



