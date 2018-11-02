Halloween is usually the time for haunting, but for Utah fans the true terror starts when the calendar flips to November 1. A chill creeps up their spine as they remember 2016--where Utah would lose by twoto Oregon at home and then fiveto Colorado on the road, spoiling a South championship... and 2015- where they would fall by seven to Arizona and eight to UCLA... and 2014, where they lost a narrow one to ASU and then by wide margins to ranked Oregon and Arizona teams. The expectations go up and up all season as the Utes build up a strong, shining record--and then November happens and it all comes crashing back to earth.

So what about this year? Are the Utes going down again, or have they reached a cruising speed for real this time, and will coast into the postseason with a South title?

The biggest difference between the November collapses and this year is the Utes. Those teams were good--between 20th and 40th nationally--according to advanced metrics. This team is great. With a two-dimensional offense that creates explosive plays, limits turnovers, and above all punishes opponents with a relentless running game and a defense that is among the finest in the nation and almost certainly the best the Utes have ever fielded, they have put together a top 10 or 15 team. And a lot of what keeps them from being top 5 is far in the rear view. This feels like a different team than the one of the first four weeks, and any way you slice it they are on a different level than any conference contender the Utes have fielded in the Pac-12 era.



The other difference between the November collapses and 2018 is the opponents. The average F/+ ranking of their opponents in those years was 37, but Utah's November foes this year are soft and pliable--53rd, 54th, and 61st (and BYU at 87th). There were a couple head-scratchers in there, but overall Utah was losing to teams like them--middle of the pack squads that weren't going to bring home any trophies but that no one could afford to take lightly. This year, every opponent has substantial and exploitable flaws.



First among these flawed November foes is the one with the best shot of beating the Utes. Back to back road trips, a good running back, and one of the best wide receivers in the country promise to give Utah some trouble, but the overall outlook for the Utes is quite rosy.



