The game basically everyone thought would be the most important game of the season is here. Looks like basically everyone was right. If the University of Utah wins, they'll win the division about 80% of the time, by the advanced numbers. If USC wins, they essentially lock up the title, north of 98%.

Trojans Coach Helton described the game as a 'rivalry' in a press conference earlier this week, sparking interesting discussion throughout the conference (and some consternation in Provo). So is it a rivalry? Rivalries are defined first and foremost by the emotional connection between two fanbases, but that connection develops over time as a contest continues to demonstrate competitiveness, frequency, history, and stakes. Does Utah and USC have that kind of relationship?

Joining the Pac-12 has of course upped the frequency. The two teams have played nine times in the modern era--seven games since joining the conference and two bowl games before that, including a seven point Trojan win in 1993 and the memorable 2001 Vegas Bowl, where Utah would take the victory 10-6. USC has had a solid advantage since, winning five of the seven conference matchups, including two double-digit victories. The scores don't necessarily represent the competitiveness of the games, however, with block kicks and late picks pushing the margin of contests that went down to the wire.



The stakes have been massive of late. Since the Utes have rounded into Pac-12 form in the last four years, the game has proven decisive in the South one way or another--it was the tiebreaker between USC and Utah in 2015, and the loss cost USC the conference championship game in 2014 and 2016.

History is coming--big hits from Utes and Trojans alike have earned national media attention--a blindside block from Garrett Bolles, a stiffarm from JuJu Smith Schuster, and last year Zack Moss delivered a delicious forearm on his way to major yardage. The lore of this rivalry will only continue to grow.

The biggest thing it's been missing so far is Utah riding their victories over USC to conference glory--despite the wins, Utah has fallen just short of winning the South. This year looks to be different. Utah's bad beats are well behind them and they are riding the wave of two sterling offensive performances against Stanford and Arizona. Everything is rolling for the Utes, but do the numbers say it's going to keep rolling?





