Wiling away the days before the football season starts has been a slog, but we've looked to brighten it up with two different previews of Utah's defense and a close look at what to expect from Utah's running game . Now we turn to what Utah fans hope will be the flashiest and most exciting part of the offense: the passing game. A second year of Troy Taylor's system, a more experienced offensive line, and a full stable of versatile and talented receivers have created a lot of optimism. The projection they've earned here is fairly conservative, but the sky is the limit for this unit.

Huntley's improvement projection isn't huge, but the little changes add up to a much better performance. Last season, Huntley was a solid P-5 quarterback, ranking 42nd in YPA, 23rd in completion percentage, and 44th in passer rating. His projections make him a nationally relevant figure, as he would rank approximately 13th, 10th, and a 151 passer rating that would make him a top 20 QB.





Receivers

Britain Covey projects to be Utah's leading receiver, with the most proven performance and the type of versatility which permits coach Taylor to deploy him on screen passes, over the middle, and down the field. He should be the most targeted player in the throw game, and while a higher usage rate often spells a decline in efficiency, he'll still be a very effective weapon.

Demari Simpkins is projected to be used less often than Covey, while running more downfield routes, making his catches more efficient and likely to result in touchdowns. While it projects to be a very strong season for the young wide-out, his total yardage will likely be eclipsed by Covey—perhaps thanks in large part to Simpkin's home-run ability compelling safeties to keep a close eye on him.



Siaosi Mariner isn't pictured here, but has a lock on the third spot and with his length and speed will be the Utes' primary downfield threat. His nearly 20 yards per catch last season reflects that usage pattern- not a lot of catches, but tons of yards when he is targeted. He should also rack up a healthy number of scores, especially if Huntley's accuracy improves enough to let him catch long throws on the run.

The fourth receiver is the last starter, and their identity has been the subject of some speculation this fall. A strong 2017 season from Samson Nacua has made him the frontrunner to most eyes, but the numbers suggest that Bryan Thompson might be lurking- he was a much more efficient receiver, with his 5 catches averaging nearly 15 yards per reception. That efficiency will make him a tempting fourth option, but only time will tell.





Other Positions

There's no reason to project much from other positions this season, as the tight end spot was infrequently utilized and running backs were considerably less efficient in the passing game than receivers. The coaching staff has hinted that they are intent on pushing Moss' touches up, and they may elect to do that in the passing game- but these projections are based off of last year's production, where Moss was a relatively infrequent participant in the throw game. Keep your eye on Derrick Vickers, though- with only one year to play the coaches will be looking for a way to get him on the field, and his physical tools make him an excellent fit for a scat-back/flex receiver who will look to replicate Troy McCormick's performance from last season as an explosive and unpredictable option in a number of sets.





Overview

It's hard to overstate how evenly distributed the passing game was in 2017. Although stud wideout Darren Carrington hauled in 70 passes, the next six receivers behind him each caught between 25 and 36 balls. Running backs were featured in the passing game, with only tight ends being left out thanks to multiple injuries to projected starters. This season projects to be even more balanced, presenting a pick-your-poison problem for defensive coordinators that will be a difficult riddle to solve.