Over the last few weeks, we've dug into the projections for Utah's defense in two parts and now it's finally time to talk about what you've all been waiting for, Utah's offense. There were three big developments last year that will carry forward to 2018- first, Troy Taylor arrived and made wholesale changes to the offense, adding the run-pass option, fully embracing the spread philosophy, and implementing a more aggressive, downfield route tree; second, Tyler Huntley took away the starting job from senior Troy Williams; and third, Zack Moss emerged as a nationally relevant running back. Today we'll focus on the running game, and soon we'll make some passing and receiving projections to go along with it. These key factors all stayed stable in the offseason, and are projected to improve in 2018- the offense is more fully installed and Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss are both bigger, stronger, and more experienced than they were before. Just how much improvement comes depends greatly on the critical question of whether Tyler Huntley will hand off the ball more- making a difference so large it's worth doing two projections.





This isn't a be-all end-all; you'd expect Moss to get more carries in games where he was performing well, and the numbers aren't opponent adjusted. However, the numbers match what our eyes tell us- when the run game is at its best, it is going through Zack Moss. It remains to be seen if either Troy Taylor or Tyler Huntley will adjust their approach to reflect this reality, and so I've done two projections- one if things are the same as last year, and one if Moss is the central feature of the Utes' offense.





The Huntley First Utes Projection

I'm projecting the Utes' run game to improve regardless- another year in the offense and more experience for nearly every key contributor requires that projection. Last year, Huntley and Moss just about matched each other carry-for-carry, with around 16.5 carries per game. Huntley managed (sacks included) 3.2 yards per carry with 6 TDs last year while Moss picked up 5.5, just outside the top 100 in the nation. Some improvement should be expected, even if the balanced run game doesn't change.





Tyler Huntley, QB (Projection): 215 Carries, 752 yards, 8 TDs

Zack Moss, RB (Projection): 227 Carries, 1305 yards, 11 TDs





These are strong numbers, and in addition to other rushers would put the Utes at about 4.7 yards per carry as a team- 42nd or so nationally. Zack Moss wouldn't be in the conversation at year's end for the Doak Walker award, and wouldn't have turned enough heads to feel good about leaving early for the NFL draft.







The Moss First Utes Projection

To make this work, Huntley (whose performance isn't impacted by his usage rate) would have to accept a substantial reduction in carries and a backseat role in the rushing game, averaging 10 carries per contest. In an ideal world, this number would tick even lower and Moss would push his carry total up to 26 or 27- but Huntley runs the ball well, likes to run, and 10 is the lowest reasonable projection. Even at 10, the numbers are quite exciting. Something to keep in mind- since 2008, the Doak Walker award winner has averaged 326 carries, 2011 yards, and 22 touchdowns.





Zack Moss, RB (Projection): 325 Carries, 2031 yards, 16 TDs

Tyler Huntley, QB (Projection): 130 Carries, 455 yards, 5 TDs





This approach bumps Moss' yards per carry projection up to 6.25 (which would rank 35th or so nationally), resulting in Doak Walker level production for the star running back and likely significant attention from NFL scouts. Trophy aspirations would be held back by the same challenge predecessors like Devontae Booker had- Utah's overall lack of scoring means fewer touchdowns than award winners typically receive- 2016's D'Onta Foreman is the only tailback in the last ten years to win the award with fewer than 18 TDs.

Huntley's numbers would be solid, but unspectacular- although as the next article will show he has the chance to make some serious noise as one of the better passers in the country. Overall, this model would dramatically help the team's production- 5.41 yards per carry would likely result in a top 20 rushing offense.





Overview

Huntley's development as a quarterback has rightfully been billed as one of, if not the most, important factors in determining just how successful the upcoming season will be. A major component of that development will be finding a way to hand the ball off. If he can do that, both Zack Moss and the Utes will reap major rewards. It's going to be a lot of fun either way, but the key to a truly special season will be finding a way to feed Zack Moss.





