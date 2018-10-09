Look, I don't make the rules. Well okay, actually I DO make the rules--but I don't change them to get the results we want or expect. Same algorithms, every week. Alex said I might have some explaining to do *shrug*. So without further ado, here's the way everything stacks up with my formula, after week six :

The point of these stats isn't to be definitive, but to challenge the prevailing wisdom. We've been telling the story of a Utah team in crisis, but the model hasn't seen it that way. Utah never dropped below no. 6 in the power rankings as they pushed through their incredibly difficult early Pac-12 slate--and they met their loftiest preseason expectations against the Cardinal.

Utah looked amazing on Saturday. Every piece of the puzzle clicked into place and they walloped a legitimate, talented, exceptionally well coached top 20 team on the road. Every other conference contender--and make no mistake, Utah is a conference contender--was on a bye or looked mediocre. So there the Utes are, number 1 in this week's power rankings. Go ahead and @ me, if you'd like. *shrug*



