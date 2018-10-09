Ticker
Statistically Speaking: Pac-12 Power Ranking After Week 6

Joseph Silverzweig • UteNation.com
@jsilverzweig
Staff
Joseph has spent the last five years doing in-depth quantitative analysis of the Utes and the PAC 12. His mission is to take sports narratives and put them to the test.

Look, I don't make the rules.

Well okay, actually I DO make the rules--but I don't change them to get the results we want or expect. Same algorithms, every week. Alex said I might have some explaining to do *shrug*. So without further ado, here's the way everything stacks up with my formula, after week six :

Eowbnrharefqp0suybyy
Worst team in the conference plays poorly and stays in the cellar.
O3alvmfulzisybbxp6no
UCLA played much better than before, but still project to 1 win- a hopeless season.
Nym0npucsgjobqkzmpck
A steep drop for the 'Devils, who are now at the bottom of the muddled middle.
Ahofbadlxofhqhpqfbyp
The Wildcats iced Cal with a pick-6 but can't pass them in the power rankings.
Xqn9yilnurg7wnya2tlp
Cal's projected wins have started to crater as reality sets in. UCLA next week is a must-win.
Seg92yaytvek6k0pzdqn
Utah laid a whooping on the Cardinal, knocking them from top-of-conference position.
Jc1nhhwn4uqbzkxtv24w
Colorado remains undefeated, but the model is convinced losses- lots of them- are coming.
Ghnl9sluleogozk91rxj
USC holds steady on a bye week- but that Stanford loss looks worse today than it did.
Ogyp7omresbopcz69bla
Oregon waits in the wings for Washington this Saturday afternoon.
Q8xc3yzq3sdesqjjrnva
It's hard to look bad when you're beating up on Oregon State.
Dk16cvittdq8e7u7bhdz
Washington sleep-walked through this one, no doubt eyeing next week's Oregon matchup.
Yqtzluxn1n42yc4owvvq
Only one team played like a top 10 squad last week, and they take the top spot today.

The point of these stats isn't to be definitive, but to challenge the prevailing wisdom. We've been telling the story of a Utah team in crisis, but the model hasn't seen it that way. Utah never dropped below no. 6 in the power rankings as they pushed through their incredibly difficult early Pac-12 slate--and they met their loftiest preseason expectations against the Cardinal.

Utah looked amazing on Saturday. Every piece of the puzzle clicked into place and they walloped a legitimate, talented, exceptionally well coached top 20 team on the road. Every other conference contender--and make no mistake, Utah is a conference contender--was on a bye or looked mediocre. So there the Utes are, number 1 in this week's power rankings. Go ahead and @ me, if you'd like. *shrug*


