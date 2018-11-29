There are only two games left to be played. The first and most important is Friday. The team that wins will be atop the conference pecking order all offseason, and if it's Utah, we'll see a meaningful boost in recruiting and brand. There's also a postponed Big Game, a classic Stanford-Cal matchup that has lost some of its luster in recent years, but now is intriguing, with Stanford down and Cal playing well down the stretch.



Once those are done, we'll be into the thick of bowl season with plenty to talk about. For now, we see where the teams fall within the conference.



