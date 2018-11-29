Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 11:40:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Statistically Speaking: Power Ranking After Week 13

Joseph Silverzweig • UteNation.com
@jsilverzweig
Staff
Joseph has spent the last five years doing in-depth quantitative analysis of the Utes and the PAC 12. His mission is to take sports narratives and put them to the test.

There are only two games left to be played. The first and most important is Friday. The team that wins will be atop the conference pecking order all offseason, and if it's Utah, we'll see a meaningful boost in recruiting and brand. There's also a postponed Big Game, a classic Stanford-Cal matchup that has lost some of its luster in recent years, but now is intriguing, with Stanford down and Cal playing well down the stretch.

Once those are done, we'll be into the thick of bowl season with plenty to talk about. For now, we see where the teams fall within the conference.


Nrgno7sgfdowci9yb58l
It's not whether or not the Beavers lose, it's how badly they lose. They lost badly.
Ph2yv26bmrhqbuj4blb3
Colorado's magnificent slide from 5-0 to 5-7 is now complete.
Qu5ubfqjpk7pnllsczjh
Speaking of slides, USC is at 5-7. This unacceptable finish has USC cleaning house.
Tryt7omg06sue3lewjck
Despite a loss to Stanford, UCLA finishes on a high note with a victory over the Trojans.
E4rhhc6tqokjscafajgx
Arizona couldn't close the deal, misses a bowl game, and a few rumors are swirling all around.
Ff0dyjj5t5o2x6shu5uq
ASU pulled out of their South-losing skid just in time to squeak out a 'W' over Arizona.
Elcmwlajmxspka21ipvk
Cal isn't projected to beat Stanford, but they have a good shot. It would be quite the story.
N6odt44krlgxfqvfvhpz
8 wins for Stanford is a bit disappointing, but 7--with a loss to Cal--would be a disaster.
Wa99radzqf3hhuuxmadp
Oregon put together a strong inaugural year for their new head coach.
Visf8ewk4t4kygwhe0m4
WSU lost badly to Washington, but their CFP spot is still way too low.
Sqzfis7pcrgmjqcbqoyb
This power ranking is based on my model. And my model likes another team to win the Pac-12.
Elulsdiywqj7omjygrow
It's not a big advantage, but Utah's 55% chance to win Friday's game makes them tops.


