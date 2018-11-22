Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-22 19:21:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Statistically Speaking: Pac-12 Power Ranking After Week 12

Joseph Silverzweig • UteNation.com
@jsilverzweig
Staff
Joseph has spent the last five years doing in-depth quantitative analysis of the Utes and the PAC 12. His mission is to take sports narratives and put them to the test.

South champs! Wooooooooo!

Now we get to see who the University of Utah will play for the coveted Rose Bowl berth--although the conference championship itself, Rose Bowl or not, is worth its weight in gold in terms of recruiting and national acclaim. If the power rankings decided this game, it would be over by the half. Therefore, lets just say in that case, I hope my numbers would be wrong.


F0d5lu5iij0ng11fey4j
A valiant but fruitless effort against Washington leaves Oregon State in the cellar.
Jqcaradny9ox6mdg7z7r
Lower than most power rankings would have them, UCLA is certainly on the upswing.
Nu6ib8zdz76qgds12e8v
Colorado looks likely to miss a bowl game after a curb-stomping by the Utes.
Fm48dbgzxsfyejlgquc4
The loss to UCLA was brutal. Will it cost Clay Helton his job? Ute fans hope not.
Gp3hkhz6uk9ntptpyms8
Almost no one is beating WSU this year, but Arizona looked worse than most against them.
Kxhx4eg4smzegu6r0bgh
A crushing loss to Oregon cost ASU the South crown and their hope for a good power ranking..
Qjae1ekdaocmqq1oz6ge
Cal's game was postponed, the de-facto bye week is exactly what they needed.
Goouz9lbtxwv5xtnaene
Washington's stats are those of a top 10 team, but their record suggests otherwise.
Wmvw3bgvszl81uyhsxve
The Ducks knocked off ASU and are on their way to a nice inaugural season for Cristobal.
Aux9cxei3l32orgu7iq5
Heavily banged up Stanford missed a week due to fires and now hopes to get healthy.
Sxel0gd0ooglypwbv0wn
Utah's loss to ASU cost them the top spot. They'll look to settle that on the field, in two weeks.
Utvspvty44rh7aaxohij
Two difficult games stand between WSU and a shot at a playoff berth. Will they 'Coug it?


SEVEN MONTH SUBSCRIPTION FOR THE PRICE OF ONE

Join our great community now, to get the inside scoop on Utah Utes athletics. Don't miss this great opportunity, as the Utes are in a fight for the prestigious Rose Bowl and are in the thick of some huge recruiting battles.

(Buy a monthly subscription, get six additional months FREE)


Promo Code: 7InARow

Valid through Friday, 11.23.18


New users

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here


Yysy0szgiszsm9yiygua
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}