Joseph has spent the last five years doing in-depth quantitative analysis of the Utes and the PAC 12. His mission is to take sports narratives and put them to the test.
South champs! Wooooooooo!
Now we get to see who the University of Utah will play for the coveted Rose Bowl berth--although the conference championship itself, Rose Bowl or not, is worth its weight in gold in terms of recruiting and national acclaim. If the power rankings decided this game, it would be over by the half. Therefore, lets just say in that case, I hope my numbers would be wrong.
SEVEN MONTH SUBSCRIPTION FOR THE PRICE OF ONE
Join our great community now, to get the inside scoop on Utah Utes athletics. Don't miss this great opportunity, as the Utes are in a fight for the prestigious Rose Bowl and are in the thick of some huge recruiting battles.
(Buy a monthly subscription, get six additional months FREE)