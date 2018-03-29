Utah has worked its way through the NIT bracket and is now one of only six teams remaining in the country who has the opportunity to close out their season with a win. There has been a host of contributors, but there's no doubt Justin Bibbins has taken on the mantle of leader and shown he has the skill, character, and mettle to fill that role. This is his team, his moment, and his last best shot at glory. Penn State presents quite the challenge in what will likely be the final game of his career.





Penn State- 25-13, +18.53 (23rd)

The Nittany Lions are the second best team Utah has played against this season per KenPom's ranking, just a couple spots behind the Butler Bulldogs, who beat the Utes by 81-69 in a game that hung close for a while, but busted wide open late. Despite their four seed, advanced stats have them as the highest ranking team not to make the big dance (Utah already beat St. Mary's, the second-best advanced stats team not to dance).

Penn State's cache comes from how they have played rather than who they have played—they never really notched a truly impressive W, thanks to playing in a down major conference and choosing a very soft OOC schedule. In this respect, they are similar to the Utes.

The only stat that jumps out about the Nittany Lions is their defense. They ranked 24th in defensive efficiency this season, so they will look to stifle and limit Utah's shooters. While they've been quite effective overall at this task, they have struggled to limit three-point shooters. If Barefield and Bibbins (or Rawson) are hot from outside it will create a lot of problems for Penn State.

For offense, look no further than 6-foot-5 guard Tony Carr. He was a highly rated recruit out of high school and has delivered on that promise for the Nittany Lions, although he lacks elite athleticism. Nonetheless, he's a real danger from beyond the arc, draining nearly 44% of his three-pointers and throwing up enough of them to account for 30% of Penn State's points from three.

Utah may find a similar interior advantage against the Nittany Lions to the one they had against WKU, with no major minutes-earner over 6-foot-9. To win this game, Utah will have to play another physical, aggressive game in the paint that taxes the Penn State defense and pushes them into fouls while finding a way to dish to the perimeter, so that the Utes' sharpshooters can take advantage of the lone defensive weakness of their opponent. They'll have to find that energy and intensity despite the Nittany Lions' proximity to home (it's about a four hour drive). Win or lose is anyone's guess, but a slight edge goes to the Nittany Lions for their home court advantage and high advanced stat numbers.

