This is the most important game Utah has ever played. The Sugar Bowl was a critical step on their road to the Pac-12 and the new universe of recruiting a P5 conference affiliation opened up, but it wasn't a direct cause and effect. It's hard to say if the Utes needed that win to get their invite.

A Pac-12 title is different. By the numbers, recruiting elite players is all about brand--the best brands haul in the best recruits, even if they are inferior programs. Very little in the way of on-field performance noticeably impacts recruiting ranking, with one exception: power conference titles.

If the Utes knock off the Huskies tonight, they'll have placed themselves into a new echelon. It will take time for the dividends to become apparent--don't expect Jayden Daniels and Puka Nacua to pick up the phone when the clock strikes 0:00--but a Pac-12 title will permanently change the way elite recruits see the Utes.

The Utes aren't going to come by this trophy easy. Washington is an excellent football team, definitely the best in the North. Utah has been every bit as good, too. Each team features an elite defense and a very good offense, and both have one of the better coaches in the nation running the show. While national experts have been almost uniformly picking against the Utes, everyone agrees this game is likely to be decided by a narrow margin. Whichever team makes one more play than the other is going to win this one, and it's anyone's guess who that will be.



