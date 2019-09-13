



Well, if there wasn't much to talk about last week, there's even less to talk about this week. Utah welcomes the FCS Idaho State Bengals to their home stadium, and this team is completely unequipped to handle the Utes in any phase. With national buzz growing, many will be watching Utah QB Tyler Huntley to see if he continues to build on his efficient, focused, mistake-free play.

Tyler Huntley's statistical performance has divided fans and pundits because it starkly identifies two schools of thought about football: production vs. efficiency. Production is all about the counting stats- how many yards did you get? How many points? How many sacks? These stats make great stories and generate awesome visual spectacles, which attracts journalists- but they aren't as predictive of a team's future performance. Efficiency is the other side of the coin- what's your success rate? How many yards do you average per play? What's your PBU/pass ratio? These stats are pretty dull, but extremely predictable, reliable, and correlated with winning football games. That combination attracts the attention of coaches like Kyle Whittingham.

Usually, when you're good at one you're good at both. Huntley's numbers have been unique this season because they've been pretty lackluster production- 100th in total yards, 101st in TDs, etc. but also incredibly efficient: 7th in completion %, 29th in YPA

It's likely this discrepancy is due to the Utes heavily outmatching their opponents, leading for much of the game: this season, Utah has trailed for just ten minutes, and never in the second quarter or beyond. For fans and media frustrated with the unresolved tension between efficiency and production, this game promises no relief.



