Statistically Speaking: Colorado at Utah

This may be the least important game Utah has played in the Pac-12. The championship game is locked in. The playoffs are out of reach. A loss would hurt Utah's bowl position- but they'd have to lose next week's game for it to matter and with as strong as the Utes have come on these last few weeks anything less than a Pac-12 championship would feel like a disappointment.

To top all that off, Utah is favored by more than three touchdowns against a Colorado team that does nothing well and it's the day after Thanksgiving. Hopefully the team finds Whittingham's pre-game speech about sending the seniors out of Rice-Eccles with a big win inspiring, because there's not much motivation to put together their best game otherwise.

Assuming Utah decides to pull out of their turkey-induced stupor and get off the bus, they should walk away with this contest en-route to an intriguing pair of North games to see who the opponent is.