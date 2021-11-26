Statistically Speaking: Colorado at Utah
This may be the least important game Utah has played in the Pac-12. The championship game is locked in. The playoffs are out of reach. A loss would hurt Utah's bowl position- but they'd have to lose next week's game for it to matter and with as strong as the Utes have come on these last few weeks anything less than a Pac-12 championship would feel like a disappointment.
To top all that off, Utah is favored by more than three touchdowns against a Colorado team that does nothing well and it's the day after Thanksgiving. Hopefully the team finds Whittingham's pre-game speech about sending the seniors out of Rice-Eccles with a big win inspiring, because there's not much motivation to put together their best game otherwise.
Assuming Utah decides to pull out of their turkey-induced stupor and get off the bus, they should walk away with this contest en-route to an intriguing pair of North games to see who the opponent is.
Colorado is 104th in run game efficiency. They are 108th in run defense efficiency. Given that Utah is 3rd in the country running the ball and giving up less than 4 yards per carry on defense that's probably all that needs to be said, but Colorado is also 114th in passing efficiency, so don't expect them to close the wide gap in points that Tavion Thomas and Utah's offensive line are going to open up in the first half through the air.
I'm going to shave off eight points from what the computer says because I just don't see Utah staying focused on this game for sixty whole minutes, but even giving that grace to the Buffaloes, this is gonna be a romp.
Utah 41, Colorado 20