The Arizona Wildcats come to Rice-Eccles to play the University of Utah amid starts to the season that are superficially similar. Utah is 3-2, starting off their Pac-12 slate with a rough record against some pretty good teams, the losses thanks to an offense that was supposed to be good struggling to find an identity. The Wildcats are 3-3, with offensive flameouts chiefly to blame for their losses as well (Houston was just an old-fashioned tail whooping). Both Utah and Arizona expected their exciting quarterbacks to take the next step and neither team has gotten quite what they expected out of them yet.

Last year's seasons from these two weren't as similar as they appeared at first blush. When it came to passing the ball, the two were fairly close--Tate picked up an impressive 8.9 yards per attempt on 62% passing with 14 TDs (7.8% of attempts) and 9 INTs (5%) while Huntley was a bit more conservative, completing 63.8% for 7.7 yards per attempt with 15 TDs (4.8%) and 10 INTs (3.2%). As runners, despite Huntley's dual-threat reputation he wasn't in Tate's league. Arizona's QB rushed about 14 times per game for 1411 yards(9.2 ypc) and 12 TDs. Huntley rushed 17 times per game but only gathered 537 yards (3.2) and 6 TDs. Tate's 2017 campaign was certainly better than Huntley's. So far this year, however, Utah's quarterback has had a slight edge.

Huntley has been passing about as well as he did last year, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6.7 yards per attempt with 5 TDs (3.4%) and 2 INTs (1.3%)--not bad considering he's had to throw into three top-30 secondaries in terms of yards per attempt (NIU, WSU, and Washington). His rushing hasn't changed much, although his attempts per game are down, 13 rushes per game for 143 yards (2.2) and 2 TDs (just one good rush D- NIU is number 9 nationally in yards per carry allowed).

Tate has struggled to adapt to a new system and new coach that asks him to throw the ball a lot more. The passing game has been okay--he's still picking up an efficient 8.1 yards per attempt and scoring frequently with 11 TDs (6.3%), and his turnovers are way down so far, 4 INTs is just 2.3%. His completion percentage has cratered, only connecting on 54% of his passes. What's fallen apart, however, is his ability to run the ball. He's actually running more often with 18 attempts per game, but only getting 2.5 yards per attempt with 2 TDs. Tate has encountered few defenses of note, yet--two top 30 pass defenses and no rush defense in the top 60. He's no doubt hoping to get right soon, but the numbers say he'll likely have to wait at least one more week.





