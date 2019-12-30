The Alamo Bowl isn't where Utah fans wanted to be, not when so much more seemed possible so recently. Still, in its twenty five year history, this football game has featured capable opponents from across the country, including some epic matchups. Indeed, this Texas team is the first unranked team in this bowl game since 2013, when the Longhorns fell to the #10 Oregon Ducks by a score of 30-3. Utah fans are no doubt hoping for a similar shellacking of what, going by record, looks like a complete mismatch.

Don't let that mediocre 7-5 record fool you, though. The Longhorns faced down a grueling schedule that included two eventual playoff teams as well as Baylor and Kansas State. Texas in ranked 21st in ESPN FPI and 29th in SP+. They have a solid offense and a defense that hasn't been perfect but has shown some promise, and overall present a worthy- if somewhat overmatched- test for Utah.

Utah's recent outing shook the confidence of Utah fans. They looked nothing like the top-10 team they had been most of the season, frequently slow, out of position, and overpowered at the line of scrimmage. The tendency to lend the greatest weight to the most recent observations has fans nervous about this game. An objective look at these opponents, though, leaves little doubt who the better team is.

