A quick glance at WKU's stats leaves no doubt that this is a contest that will test the Utes as much as almost any other this season and with a great deal on the line. Like Saint Mary's, WKU played well enough all season to earn a spot in the tournament, but as the chips fell they were slowly squeezed out.

What looked like a fizzled end to a season that always teased more promise than it really had, has experienced a turnaround in the last few weeks as Utah has cut through the competition, coming away with a major win on the road to earn a trip to Madison Square Garden for the NIT Final Four. It's no Loyola Chicago Cinderella story, but it is an opportunity for high-level basketball in one of the most storied and exciting arenas in all of sports history.





The Hilltoppers have extremely efficient numbers for defense and opponent shooting percentage and also the fourth-highest fouls per possession number in the country. All of that suggests a team that plays a physical, aggressive defense that limits sharpshooters and ball movement, while requiring opponents to nail their free throws to get the W. The Utes are 40th in the nation from the charity stripe and should be able to take advantage of the Hilltopper's approach in this regard, even if their defense drives down the shooting percentage of their perimeter guards, who have had incredibly hot hands lately.

On the personnel front, WKU has a fairly even distribution of points and other stats among their five minutes leaders, and a thin bench that doesn't contribute much on a regular basis. Justin Johnson stands out- the 6-foot-7 forward is a 42% three-point shooter, as he leads the team in both points and rebounds per game. His relatively small size is part of the team identity—the five leaders in minutes played, don't crack the 6-foot-9 mark, and Utah will likely look to use their length and size as an advantage throughout the contest.

The Hilltoppers have the slight statistical edge here, but looking at the matchups and the way that their style plays into the Utes' strengths gives me a lot of hope for success. Hopefully Collette is playing at full strength and is able to dominate the paint, as he's going up against athletes with less size and strength than he brings to the court. Whoever wins, it should be an exciting finish.