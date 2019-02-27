Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 19:19:49 -0600') }} football Edit

State of the Positions for Spring Ball: Defense

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

The season is over, the bowl game played, and the University of Utah finished with its first Pac-12 South division title since joining the conference. Now that the team has inked its 2019 recruitin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}