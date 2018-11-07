Winning on the road is tough in the Pac-12, as only two teams have a winning record. Washington State is 3-1 on the road and Utah is 3-2. Not surprisingly, they find themselves atop the conference. Washington, Stanford, and Cal are 2-2 on the road, and everyone else has a losing record. Even though the home teams are playing well so far this year, this weekend could poses some interesting road games, with Washington State travelling to Colorado and Oregon travelling to Utah.

1. Washington State (Last Week: 1)

Washington State narrowly beat an improving Cal team in Pullman last weekend, 19 to 13. The Cougars travel to Colorado, which should be an easy win on paper, but anything can happen in the Pac-12.

2. Washington (Last Week: 4)

The Huskies survived a tough battle with Stanford in Seattle, 27 to 23. Despite being outgained, Washington forced 3 Stanford turnover to escape with a win. A bye this weekend will give Chris Peterson’s squad a chance to regroup before the end of the season.

3. Stanford (Last Week: 3)

Stanford’s offense outgained Washington, had more first downs, but 3 giveaways kept them from stealing one in Seattle. The Cardinal host Oregon State this weekend, so they should bounce back with a win.

4. Arizona State (Last Week: 6)

Arizona State throttled Utah on Homecoming last weekend and put themselves back in the South Division conversation. The Sun Devils need some help to get atop the South standings, but hosting UCLA should help.

5. Utah (Last Week: 2)

Utah’s November woes continue after an embarrassing to Arizona State last weekend. Losing Tyler Huntley to a broken collar bone puts the season in jeopardy and with Oregon visiting this weekend, the Utes don’t get a break.

6. Oregon (Last Week: 9)

Chip Kelly’s homecoming last weekend was spoiled by a 42 to 21 Oregon victory over UCLA. The Ducks fly to Salt Lake City this weekend in hopes to add to the Utes’ November struggles.

7. USC (Last Week: 8)

USC beat Oregon State 38 to 21 to keep themselves in the Pac-12 South conversation. The Trojans host a Cal team that kept up with Washington State last weekend.

8. Arizona (Last Week: 7)

Arizona beat Colorado in Boulder last weekend 42 to 34 and get to relax this weekend with a bye. Even though they don’t play, the South division is still very much up for grabs depending on what happens with Utah and USC this weekend.

9. Cal (Last Week: 5)

Cal drops in this week’s power poll after losing to Washington State and it’s not so much to the loss being bad, but more to all of the movement in front of them. Cal travels to USC on Saturday night and could spoil the Trojans’ South division plans.

10. Colorado (Last Week:10)

Colorado lost to Arizona at home last weekend after Khalil Tate and the Arizona offense put up 566 yards. Things don’t get any easier this weekend with Washington State coming to town.

11. Oregon State (Last Week: 11)

The Beavers lost last weekend at home to USC, 38 to 21, as they continue to struggle this season. Oregon State travels to the Farm and faces another good offense in Stanford.

12. UCLA (Last Week: 12)

UCLA lost last weekend in Eugene as Chip Kelly couldn’t muster up offensive magic in his return to Oregon. The Bruins travel to Arizona State, who is fresh off a big win over Utah.