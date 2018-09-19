STAFF PICKS: Week 3 Pac-12 Power Ranking
Well, week three was a brutal one for the Pac-12 South, as they went 2-4 and that's evident in this week's staff power ranking. As the college football season enters week four, the conference picture is becoming more and more clear, as to who the serious threats are--with Colorado being a definite surprise. Here are the staff picks for this week's Pac-12 power ranking:
1. Stanford (Last Week: 1)
The Cardinal remain at no. 1 after a less than stellar showing against UC Davis. The catch? They didn’t do anything fancy and they beat their in-state opponent by 20, without Bryce Love. One observation would be that the deeper they get into Pac-12 play, receiver, JJ Arcega-Whiteside won’t be getting away with his basketball method of boxing out defenders for 50/50 balls.
2. Washington (Last Week: 2)
Their defense is special—I know, I know, some people think they play a bit dirty after last week—and their run game is back on track. Can they win the Pac-12 with how their passing game is performing? If I was a betting man, probably not.
3. Oregon (Last Week: 4)
This is where you could say that the rankings aren’t as concrete. Quarterback, Justin Herbert, continues to flourish, but he played the whole game against an awful San Jose State program—beating them by only two touchdowns.
4. Colorado (Last Week: 5)
Finally a Pac-12 South team. Here’s a thought many probably weren’t considering at the start of the year, despite former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt being long gone, his last recruits are now upperclassmen. Combine that with their offense, and the Buffs might actually be the team to beat in the Pac-12 South.
5. Washington State (Last Week: 8)
Once again, the Cougars have proven they can put up the points—against far inferior teams—so this week’s battle against the Trojans should show if Leach’s squad is a contender or a pretender. Regardless, year-in and year-out, their offense can never be taken lightly.
6. Arizona State (Last Week: 3)
From a promising start, to losing on the road to a good San Diego State team, did they let the early hype get into their heads? Their run game was non-existent, averaging 1.5 yards per carry, but quarterback Manny Wilkins continues to dazzle and enhance his NFL resume.
7. Cal (Last Week: 9)
So far, Cal can hang their hat on a victory over the now no. 25 BYU Cougars. Idaho State? Who cares. Okay, well, North Carolina? Well, they’ve also lost to Eastern Carolina. Sure the Golden Bears are 3-0, but it just doesn’t feel like they’ve proven much, yet.
8. Utah (Last Week: 6)
The Utes enter a crucial bye week, as their offense is searching for answers. Their defense is one of the absolute best in the country. However, the receivers suddenly can’t catch and Tyler Huntley seems to have lost his touch. How many more offensive struggles can they have,until changes to the depth chart need to be made? These guys need some kind of a spark, as soon as possible.
9. USC (Last Week: 7)
After two early losses to Stanford and Texas, the Trojans face the very real possibility of starting the season 1-3, against a Washington State team that quarterback JT Daniels probably can’t win an offensive shootout against.
10. Arizona (Last Week: 12)
Congrats to Khalil Tate and Kevin Sumlin who won their fist game of the 2018 season. Tate definitely padded his Heisman stats, throwing for 349 yards and five touchdown passes against the vaunted defense of the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds. Sorry, I just couldn’t resist, but seriously, congrats to Sumlin on his first win with the Wildcats—I guess.
11. Oregon State (Last Week: 10)
The Beavers are coming off a two-point loss to the Nevada Wolfpack, so what’s the good news? They’re at least putting up points and they’re surprisingly better than Chip Kelly’s latest dumpster fire in Pasadena.
12. UCLA (Last Week: 11)
Hey, Uncle Phil, can you sponsor me, again? YIKES, UCLA, good luck fixing the culture.
