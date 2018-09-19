Well, week three was a brutal one for the Pac-12 South, as they went 2-4 and that's evident in this week's staff power ranking. As the college football season enters week four, the conference picture is becoming more and more clear, as to who the serious threats are--with Colorado being a definite surprise. Here are the staff picks for this week's Pac-12 power ranking:





1. Stanford (Last Week: 1)

The Cardinal remain at no. 1 after a less than stellar showing against UC Davis. The catch? They didn’t do anything fancy and they beat their in-state opponent by 20, without Bryce Love. One observation would be that the deeper they get into Pac-12 play, receiver, JJ Arcega-Whiteside won’t be getting away with his basketball method of boxing out defenders for 50/50 balls.





2. Washington (Last Week: 2)

Their defense is special—I know, I know, some people think they play a bit dirty after last week—and their run game is back on track. Can they win the Pac-12 with how their passing game is performing? If I was a betting man, probably not.





3. Oregon (Last Week: 4)

This is where you could say that the rankings aren’t as concrete. Quarterback, Justin Herbert, continues to flourish, but he played the whole game against an awful San Jose State program—beating them by only two touchdowns.





4. Colorado (Last Week: 5)

Finally a Pac-12 South team. Here’s a thought many probably weren’t considering at the start of the year, despite former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt being long gone, his last recruits are now upperclassmen. Combine that with their offense, and the Buffs might actually be the team to beat in the Pac-12 South.



