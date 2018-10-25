



When this season started, can anyone honestly say that they had even entertained the thought of a potential Utah vs. Washington State Pac-12 Championship Game? As we sit here today, that’s where things could be treading. The crazy thing is, the South could end up being represented by a three loss team. The best scenario for the Pac-12 is to have both the Utes and Cougars run the table, leading up to their potential rematch. Even at that, it looks like it’s another year for the Pac-12 with no College Football Playoff berth.

1. Washington State (Last Week: 3)

Leach has to be in the running for conference coach of the year, and maybe national coach of the year, too. After defeating Oregon 34-20 last weekend, Washington State will hit the road to take on Stanford in a Saturday afternoon match-up in Palo Alto.





2. Washington (Last Week: 2)

They are winning games, but they don’t look anything like the juggernaut that some made them out to be before the season began. Washington defeated Colorado 27-13 last weekend and moved to 4-1 in conference play, and 6-2 overall. They control their own destiny, but we’re just not convinced in them.





3. Utah (Last Week: 5)

Utah continues to climb up the power rankings this week, after their 41-28 drubbing of USC. Though the final margin of victory was somewhat close, make no mistake: this was a beat down. They will travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins on Friday night.





4. Stanford (Last Week: 7)

Coming off of a win against Arizona State that snapped a two-game losing streak, the Cardinal now get to face the no. 14 Washington State Cougars and then the no. 15 Washington Huskies. By then, they’ll either be back on track or their season will be spiraling downward.





5. Oregon (Last Week: 1)

The Ducks were probably the last remaining Pac-12 team with a shot at the College Football Playoffs, and Washington State ripped that away from them by halftime, last week, as Oregon trailed 27-0 at the half. The good news for them though is realistically they should only have one tough game left, when they travel to Salt Lake to face the Utes.





6. USC (Last Week: 4)

After being thoroughly demolished by Utah, USC is hoping that starting quarterback JT Daniels will clear concussion protocol. If not, they’ll have to turn to their third-string quarterback, Jack Sears. They still have an easier path to the Pac-12 South title than Utah, but questions at quarterback could derail their hopes.



