STAFF PICKS: Pac-12 Power Ranking After Week 8
When this season started, can anyone honestly say that they had even entertained the thought of a potential Utah vs. Washington State Pac-12 Championship Game? As we sit here today, that’s where things could be treading. The crazy thing is, the South could end up being represented by a three loss team. The best scenario for the Pac-12 is to have both the Utes and Cougars run the table, leading up to their potential rematch. Even at that, it looks like it’s another year for the Pac-12 with no College Football Playoff berth.
Here are our staff picks for the power ranking after seven weeks of football:
1. Washington State (Last Week: 3)
Leach has to be in the running for conference coach of the year, and maybe national coach of the year, too. After defeating Oregon 34-20 last weekend, Washington State will hit the road to take on Stanford in a Saturday afternoon match-up in Palo Alto.
2. Washington (Last Week: 2)
They are winning games, but they don’t look anything like the juggernaut that some made them out to be before the season began. Washington defeated Colorado 27-13 last weekend and moved to 4-1 in conference play, and 6-2 overall. They control their own destiny, but we’re just not convinced in them.
3. Utah (Last Week: 5)
Utah continues to climb up the power rankings this week, after their 41-28 drubbing of USC. Though the final margin of victory was somewhat close, make no mistake: this was a beat down. They will travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins on Friday night.
4. Stanford (Last Week: 7)
Coming off of a win against Arizona State that snapped a two-game losing streak, the Cardinal now get to face the no. 14 Washington State Cougars and then the no. 15 Washington Huskies. By then, they’ll either be back on track or their season will be spiraling downward.
5. Oregon (Last Week: 1)
The Ducks were probably the last remaining Pac-12 team with a shot at the College Football Playoffs, and Washington State ripped that away from them by halftime, last week, as Oregon trailed 27-0 at the half. The good news for them though is realistically they should only have one tough game left, when they travel to Salt Lake to face the Utes.
6. USC (Last Week: 4)
After being thoroughly demolished by Utah, USC is hoping that starting quarterback JT Daniels will clear concussion protocol. If not, they’ll have to turn to their third-string quarterback, Jack Sears. They still have an easier path to the Pac-12 South title than Utah, but questions at quarterback could derail their hopes.
7. Colorado (Last Week: 6)
The Buffs started off hot because, in reality, they hadn’t really faced a quality opponent. Two losses later, Colorado looks like the paper tiger that everyone though they initially were. Still, their offense is potent enough that they shouldn’t be counted of any of their remaining games.
8. Cal (Last Week: 10)
The Cal Golden Bears' first conference victory came last week versus the lowly Oregon State Beavers in a 49-7 route. Cal (4-3, 1-3) is hosting no. 15 ranked Washington at home in what will likely be loss number four. Troy Taylor's mentor at Eastern Washington, Beau Baldwin, hasn't seen the offensive success as his former offensive coordinator -- Cal is averaging three turnovers and just over 215 passing yards per contest.
9. UCLA (Last Week: 11)
At the tail end of a dreadful 0-5 start, the Bruins hung close with Washington, and then followed that up by defeating Cal and Arizona—both destined to stay at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. For as hot as they’ve gotten—against mediocre competition—on Friday, they’ll host Utah, who is one of the hottest teams in the country.
10. Arizona State (Last Week: 8)
After starting the year 2-0 with a statement win against Michigan State, Herm Edwards' Arizona State team has dropped four of their last five games, including the most recent loss to Stanford. The frustrating thing for the Sun Devils is that each of their losses have been within a touchdown and are playing relatively well on both sides of the ball.
11. Arizona (Last Week: 9)
After losing to UCLA, the Wildcats are so bad, they probably won’t win another game for the rest of the year. With Oregon, Colorado, Washington State, and Arizona State left, they should one one win an accomplishment.
12. Oregon State (Last Week: 12)
Barring the improbable, Oregon State is headed for a one-win season, and none of them coming from a Division 1 program. Once they travel to Boulder on Saturday, they'll face USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon to close out the season. The efforts of running back Jermar Jefferson aren't enough for the Beavers, who has 900 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this year.