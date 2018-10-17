Oh man, this Pac-12 season is fun and entertaining, but it looks like it’s happening at the expense of the conference missing out on the College Football Playoffs, yet again. The Oregon Ducks might be the conference’s last best hope, but they don’t look like a team that can go unscathed through the rest of their schedule. Then, you have two dumpster fires, in UCLA and Oregon State, that could very easily only end up with one win each on the season--something that will only further destroy any CFP hopes, for the league’s best.

Here are our staff picks for the power ranking after six weeks of football:





1. Oregon (Last Week: 2)

Are the Ducks the Pac-12’s last CFP hope? Maybe, but once again the conference is hurting itself with parity. It seems like the top six teams in the conference can beat each other on any given week. The Ducks knocked of the Huskies in overtime, all but ending Washington’s big 2018 plans.





2. Washington (Last Week: 1)

Are these guys really the no. 2 team? Their play hasn’t really been that convincing and with games left against Colorado, Stanford, and Washington State to name a few, Chris Petersen’s squad is probably going to lose at least one more.





3. Washington State (Last Week: 4)

Probably the conference’s biggest surprise, the Cougars are in the Top 25 after a BYE week. It’s time to take Mike Leach’s crew and Gardner Minshew extremely serious, but we’ll know just how real the are after this week’s match-up against the Oregon Ducks. This one should be a fun offensive showdown.





4. USC (Last Week: 5)

After knocking off the previously undefeated Colorado Buffaloes, USC will travel to Salt Lake for what many are calling the battle for the Pac-12 South crown. After this week’s matchup, the Trojans schedule is a cakewalk the rest of the way, so they still should be viewed as the favorite in their division, regardless of Saturday’s results.





5. Utah (Last Week: 6)

After their early season offensive struggles, the Utes have put up 82 points in their last two games. All of their remaining games are winnable, but their backs are against the wall, with no room for error, if they want to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game. After two straight solid performances, it looks Tyler Huntley is back, everybody.



