STAFF PICKS: Pac-12 Power Ranking After Week 7
Oh man, this Pac-12 season is fun and entertaining, but it looks like it’s happening at the expense of the conference missing out on the College Football Playoffs, yet again. The Oregon Ducks might be the conference’s last best hope, but they don’t look like a team that can go unscathed through the rest of their schedule. Then, you have two dumpster fires, in UCLA and Oregon State, that could very easily only end up with one win each on the season--something that will only further destroy any CFP hopes, for the league’s best.
Here are our staff picks for the power ranking after six weeks of football:
1. Oregon (Last Week: 2)
Are the Ducks the Pac-12’s last CFP hope? Maybe, but once again the conference is hurting itself with parity. It seems like the top six teams in the conference can beat each other on any given week. The Ducks knocked of the Huskies in overtime, all but ending Washington’s big 2018 plans.
2. Washington (Last Week: 1)
Are these guys really the no. 2 team? Their play hasn’t really been that convincing and with games left against Colorado, Stanford, and Washington State to name a few, Chris Petersen’s squad is probably going to lose at least one more.
3. Washington State (Last Week: 4)
Probably the conference’s biggest surprise, the Cougars are in the Top 25 after a BYE week. It’s time to take Mike Leach’s crew and Gardner Minshew extremely serious, but we’ll know just how real the are after this week’s match-up against the Oregon Ducks. This one should be a fun offensive showdown.
4. USC (Last Week: 5)
After knocking off the previously undefeated Colorado Buffaloes, USC will travel to Salt Lake for what many are calling the battle for the Pac-12 South crown. After this week’s matchup, the Trojans schedule is a cakewalk the rest of the way, so they still should be viewed as the favorite in their division, regardless of Saturday’s results.
5. Utah (Last Week: 6)
After their early season offensive struggles, the Utes have put up 82 points in their last two games. All of their remaining games are winnable, but their backs are against the wall, with no room for error, if they want to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game. After two straight solid performances, it looks Tyler Huntley is back, everybody.
6. Colorado (Last Week: 3)
Look, their offense is dangerous on any given week, but these guys seem to be a paper tiger. After making it into the top 20, due to a weak schedule, last week the Buffs finally fell to the USC Trojans. Sure they could still win the Pac-12 South, but next week they could be looking at a two game losing streak, as they go on the road to face the Washington Huskies.
7. Stanford (Last Week: 7)
Fresh off of a BYE week, the Stanford Cardinal are out of the Top 25 and are in the midst of a two game losing streak. What's worse for David Shaw's squad is that both games were blowouts. The good news for them is that Bryce Love should be close to full strength. The bad news? They face a three game stretch of: Arizona State, Washington State, and Washington.
8. Arizona State (Last Week: 8)
After their big early season win against no. 15 Michigan State, the Sun Devils have left a lot to be desired with losses to San Diego State, Washington, and Colorado. They’ll look to hit the reset button coming off of their BYE, but win or lose, they’ll be a threat in every game—especially with Eno Benjamin in the backfield.
9. Arizona (Last Week: 9)
Right from the opening kick, the Wildcats didn’t stand a chance against the Utes last Saturday in 42-10 blowout. Quite honestly, they’re lucky they even got any points. Khalil Tate left the game with an ankle injury, and then Arizona finished the game with their third-string signal-caller. Yikes. Now, they’ll look to right the ship against a UCLA team that just had their best game of the season.
10. Cal (Last Week: 10)
When you lose 37-7 to UCLA, giving the Bruins their first win of the season, that’s an eyebrow raiser. After starting off 3-0, the Bears have now lost three straight. They'll have a slight reprieve in this week’s game against Oregon State, but Cal’s schedule gets absolutely brutal after that and they could struggle to finish with an above .500 record.
11. UCLA (Last Week: 12)
As mentioned just above, the Bruins got their first ‘W’ of the Chip Kelly, and they no longer occupy the bottom spot. Now, they have one more winnable game against Arizona, but after that, they may have trouble finding many more wins.
12. Oregon State (Last Week: 11)
The Beavers have yet to beat a D1 program all year--with their lone win coming against Southern Utah. They’re on a four game losing streak and their best shot for one more win will come this week, against Cal. Thanks to UCLA’s convincing victory over Cal, the Beavers now occupy the bottom spot, but they’ll have their chance to one-up the Bruins against the Bears, this weekend.