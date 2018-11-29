STAFF PICKS: Pac-12 Power Ranking After Week 13
The dust is nearly settled on the Pac-12 season as the the Pac-12 Championship Game is now set for a rematch between Utah and Washington. Two of the best coaches in college football, Kyle Whittingham and Chris Petersen, square off in what should be another tight battle. Unfortunately, the chaos that lays in the wake of the conference season will result in the Pac-12 not being represented in this year’s College Football Playoff, but a strong showing in the major bowls will be a good step in the right direction for the conference heading into the offseason.
Here’s how the rankings sit with the final meaningful Pac-12 game, upon us:
1. Washington (Last Week: 2)
Washington claimed their spot in the Pac-12 championship game by controlling a snowy game in the Apple Cup, against Washington State. The Huskies now prepare to face Utah in a rematch in what will be Jake Browning’s and Miles Gaskin’s final Pac-12 game.
2. Utah (Last Week: 3)
Utah beat non-conference rival BYU in a dramatic comeback victory on Senior Night in Rice-Eccles. Heading into their big Friday night showdown, the Utes have improved dramatically since the last time they faced Washington, but the Huskies will present yet another stiff test.
3. Washington State (Last Week: 1)
The Pac-12 lost any real shot at a College Football Playoff representative when Washington State lost at home in the Apple Cup last week. The Cougars will watch the title game thinking about what could have been, as they await their postseason destination.
4. Stanford (Last Week: 4)
Stanford outlasted UCLA in Pasadena last week 49-42. Stanford plays The Big Game against Cal this weekend after the game was postponed due to the wildfires in California. A win would give the Cardinal an 8-4 record on the season.
5. Oregon (Last Week: 5)
Oregon dismantled Oregon State last weekend in the Civil War, 55-15 and solidified an 8-4 record in Mark Cristobal’s first season at the helm. The Ducks will rest and prepare for their bowl destination.
6. Arizona State (Last Week: 6)
Arizona State came back from 19 down in the 4th quarter to steal a Territorial Cup win at Arizona last week to cap off a 7-5 season for Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils were one game away from claiming the Pac-12 South, this year, and look to reload for 2019.
7. Cal (Last Week: 7)
California handed Colorado their 7th straight loss on the season, winning 33-21. The Golden Bears face Stanford in their final game of the season as they pick up momentum in head coach Justin Wilcox’s second season at 7-4.
8. Arizona (Last Week: 8)
Arizona blew a huge lead in the 4th quarter to miss out on bowl eligibility in Kevin Sumlin’s first season as head coach. The Wildcats staff will hit the recruiting trail as they head into the offseason.
9. USC (Last Week: 10)
After jumping out to an early lead, USC lost to Notre Dame in their final game of the season to drop to 5-7 and miss the bowl season. The Trojans will apparently hold onto Clay Helton heading into the 2019 season, but he will be on one of the hottest seats in the country under the Southern California sun.
10. UCLA (Last Week: 9)
UCLA lost to Stanford last week 49-42 in the final game of a disappointing season. Chip Kelly and co. will look to recruit to Pasadena in hopes of recapturing his heyday at Oregon.
11. Colorado (Last Week:11)
After starting 5-0 on the season, the Buffaloes lost the next seven in a row and missed out on bowl eligibility. The coaching carousel is in full force in Boulder, as Mike MacIntyre is out after six seasons.
12. Oregon State (Last Week: 12)
Oregon State lost to Oregon 55-15 last week to finish 2-10 on the year, only highlighted by their comeback win over Colorado. Head coach Jonathan Smith faced a steep learning curve in his first season, and the Beavers will look to try to re-establish the competitive consistency found under former head coach Mike Riley.
CYBER MONDAY SAVINGS
$99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop with any NEW annual subscription
Promo Code: 99Cyber
Valid starting Monday, 12:01 AM CT Nov 26th and will stay valid only while supplies last!
Registered accounts sign in, start here for an upgrade from monthly to annual