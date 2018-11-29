The dust is nearly settled on the Pac-12 season as the the Pac-12 Championship Game is now set for a rematch between Utah and Washington. Two of the best coaches in college football, Kyle Whittingham and Chris Petersen, square off in what should be another tight battle. Unfortunately, the chaos that lays in the wake of the conference season will result in the Pac-12 not being represented in this year’s College Football Playoff, but a strong showing in the major bowls will be a good step in the right direction for the conference heading into the offseason.

Here’s how the rankings sit with the final meaningful Pac-12 game, upon us:





1. Washington (Last Week: 2)

Washington claimed their spot in the Pac-12 championship game by controlling a snowy game in the Apple Cup, against Washington State. The Huskies now prepare to face Utah in a rematch in what will be Jake Browning’s and Miles Gaskin’s final Pac-12 game.





2. Utah (Last Week: 3)

Utah beat non-conference rival BYU in a dramatic comeback victory on Senior Night in Rice-Eccles. Heading into their big Friday night showdown, the Utes have improved dramatically since the last time they faced Washington, but the Huskies will present yet another stiff test.







3. Washington State (Last Week: 1)

The Pac-12 lost any real shot at a College Football Playoff representative when Washington State lost at home in the Apple Cup last week. The Cougars will watch the title game thinking about what could have been, as they await their postseason destination.





4. Stanford (Last Week: 4)

Stanford outlasted UCLA in Pasadena last week 49-42. Stanford plays The Big Game against Cal this weekend after the game was postponed due to the wildfires in California. A win would give the Cardinal an 8-4 record on the season.





5. Oregon (Last Week: 5)

Oregon dismantled Oregon State last weekend in the Civil War, 55-15 and solidified an 8-4 record in Mark Cristobal’s first season at the helm. The Ducks will rest and prepare for their bowl destination.



