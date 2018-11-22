The Pac-12 title game is nearly set, as the first-time South division representatives, the University of Utah, await the winner of the highly anticipated Apple Cup in Pullman, Washington. The conference has purged itself this season, as no team will walk away undefeated in conference play and depending on how things play out this weekend, every team may end up with at least two conference losses. Mike Leach’s Washington State Cougars still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff, but they will need chaos to ensue in front of them and thrown down an impressive win over Chris Petersen’s Huskies--followed by a convincing win in Santa Clara.

Here’s how things the rankings shook out following week 12:





1. Washington State (Last Week: 1)

Washington State left no doubt against the Arizona Wildcats last week, dropping 55 points in the first half on their way to a 69-28 victory. The Cougars host Washington in this year’s edition of the Apple Cup and the winner will play Utah in the Pac-12 Championship next week.





2. Washington (Last Week: 2)

Washington took care of Oregon State at home last weekend, beating the Beavers 42-23 in Seattle. While the season has not been what they hoped for, a victory in the Apple Cup and a trip to Santa Clara would be a nice consolation prize.





3. Utah (Last Week: 4)

The University of Utah claimed its first South division title as members of the Pac-12 conference last week with a victory over Colorado and an Arizona State loss. The Utes will face the winner of Washington State and Washington, but the Utes will want to reaffirm their long-running bragging rights over the Team Down South, this weekend in the Holy War.





4. Stanford (Last Week: 5)

Due to the fires in California, the Big Game versus Cal was postponed last weekend. The Cardinal travel to Pasadena to play UCLA, next.





5. Oregon (Last Week: 8)

Oregon held off Arizona State 31-29 last weekend to give Utah the Pac-12 South title. The Ducks travel to Corvallis in the Civil War this weekend to face off against Oregon State.



