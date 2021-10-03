SLCP Makes Arrest in Murder of Utah’s Lowe





The Salt Lake City Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Aaron Lowe. Buk Buk, a 22-year old male was taken into custody on the morning of October 3rd.

This is not the first time the department has had a run-in with Buk a native and current citizen of Sudan. While looking into him, UteNation has seen past mentions of Buk through KSL and Gephart Daily, in which he was arrested for robbing a family member and assaulting a police officer.

In the aftermath of the death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. These charges could get worse depending on the developments of the other victim still in the hospital.

This morning, Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown made the following statement:

“In a time of need, we turned to our community,” Brown said in a statement. “We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe.

“So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting. I want to thank the work of our patrol officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, our data analysts, and the professional staff of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Their dedicated work of combing through every lead and every piece of evidence is what led us to this arrest.”

The Utes football team had a BYE this week before heading to USC On October 9 to take on the Trojans. They’ll now be doing so with heavy hearts, but also knowing that their beloved teammate’s accused murderer is no longer walking the streets.



