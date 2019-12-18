News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 10:17:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Signed NLI: Tyler Wegis, Defensive End

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
Senior Writer
@AFronceRivals

The defensive line continued to get better today, as defensive end Tyler Wegis made things official and signed his letter of intent with Utah. Wegis, a three-star prospect out of San Juan Hills H.S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}