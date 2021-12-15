SIGNED NLI: Tyler Knaak, OL





After just a year of playing offensive tackle, Tyler Knaak made the most of his senior year. He accumulated 13 offers which included a Top 5 of Utah, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State and Virginia.

You can’t teach teach size, and Knaak has plenty of it—standing at 6-foot-7 and north of 300 pounds, he was a force for Brighton HS in 2021. He’s a huge win for the Utes and offensive line coach Jim Harding. Keeping a talent like Knaak home and out of competing programs in the Pac-12 is a big deal for the Utes.

Prior to 2021, the lengthy tackle played defense for two seasons before moving to the offensive side of the ball, so his tape at offensive tackle is limited. He has all of the measurables to be another great lineman under the tutelage of Harding.

Knaak joins Brighton teammate Lander Barton on the Hill as the first Bengals players to sign with Utah since Cody Barton in 2015.





Film Evaluation

Great size. Moves well for his size. Does a good job at getting his feet in the ground. Reminds me of Alex Harrison, but moves a little bit better. Has the size to help right away, but I think he needs a year of development in the weight room. Pad level is a little bit of a concern, but that is coachable and he's newer to the position. Overall, I think Tyler is a great get for the Utes and will be a great OL for them as he gets there and learns the way of the OBlock.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



