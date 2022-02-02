SIGNED NLI: Sidney Mbanasor, WR





University of Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis landed his coveted tall, lanky, and speedy wide receiver with a commitment the night before signing day from Texas product Sidney Mbansasor. Mbanasor hails from Plugerville just outside Austin and stands at 6-foot-6, weighs 210 pounds, and runs a 4.5 forty-yard dash.

He is listed as a tight end, but he will line up on the outside unless he eventually outgrows the receiver position. Mbanasor held offers from Utah, Louisiana Tech, Morgan State, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

In eight games at Plugerville HS, Mbanasor caught 21 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns. His brother Nelson, is a defensive lineman at Texas Tech. His brother PJ played defensive back at Oklahoma and Louisville.





Film Evaluation

Long athlete at 6-foot-6. Can beat you in multiple ways. Mbanasor has the ability to go up and get it at the high point. I could see him playing early not just for his catching ability, but his stellar blocking on the perimeter.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014



