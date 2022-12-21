



Owen Chambliss made his initial commitment to the back-to-back Pac-12 champs, right at the start of the summer official visit schedule. He visited Utah, Boise State, and Minnesota, before quickly being sold by Utah development and track record at the linebacker position under coach Colton Swan. He stayed true to his commitment from that point on and didn't take anymore official visits.

The 3-star Corona, CA native held 10 offers before picking Utah, including Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, USC, and Yale.





