SIGNED NLI: Owen Chambliss, LB
Owen Chambliss made his initial commitment to the back-to-back Pac-12 champs, right at the start of the summer official visit schedule. He visited Utah, Boise State, and Minnesota, before quickly being sold by Utah development and track record at the linebacker position under coach Colton Swan. He stayed true to his commitment from that point on and didn't take anymore official visits.
The 3-star Corona, CA native held 10 offers before picking Utah, including Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, USC, and Yale.
EVALUATION:
Very versatile, athletic, and intriguing. Chambliss has great coverage instincts out in the apex alignment (Sam linebacker), but also looks promising as a stand up end. For his size, he can straight roll–great speed. He’s a solid tackler, I’m excited to see how he develops as a Ute. Gives me Isaiah Simmons vibes.
-Brian Blechen, S/LB, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Chambliss enters a deep linebacker room, with time to pack on muscle to his 6-foot-3 and 205 pound frame. Mo Diabate is graduating and redshirt-freshman Ethan Calvert has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. The depth has been somewhat thinned, but Utah still has an impressive two-deep.