SIGNED NLI: Nate Johnson, QB





The day after the Rose Bowl, the fun doesn’t stop for Utah fans as they have another game to watch, the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Signee Nate Johnson will be a part of the roster and go toe-to-toe against some of the top rated recruits in the nation in what will be a preview for what’s to come during his time at Utah.

The three-star recruit had a plethora of options, though his recruitment came down to Utah and Michigan, with Utah winning the battle this summer following a trip to Salt Lake City. Johnson stands at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with room to grow into a frame.

The Clovis HS (Clovis, CA) star put up 1600 yards passing and over 800 yards rushing his senior year. While no quarterback will supercede Cam Rising’s starting role in 2022, Johnson gives Utah an option in 2023 and beyond after he gets situated to the speed of college football and learns offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s system.





Film Evaluation

Fast release, great athlete. Ball comes out with some zip on it. Can beat you with his arm or legs. Has a lot of potential. Could play other positions if needed too. Reminds me of a Jason Shelley with a more dynamic arm and throwing capibilities.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



